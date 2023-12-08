Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Level Infinite, Mobile Games, Tower Of Fantasy | Tagged: Evangelion, Hotta Studio

Tower Of Fantasy Announces New Crossover With Evangelion

There's a whole new crossover event on the way to Tower Of Fantasy, as Level Infinite will bring the characters of Evangelion to the game.

Article Summary Tower Of Fantasy is crossing over with Evangelion in early 2024, bringing iconic characters.

Electrifying Winter Rhapsody expansion set to launch December 21 in Tower Of Fantasy.

Exclusive content includes limited-time simulacrums, outfits, and themed vehicles.

New boss, Dark Wretch: Forlorn Minister, introduced with a unique backstory and powers.

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio have revealed a new crossover for Tower Of Fantasy, as the character of Evangelion will be coming to the game. The team didn't give away too much just yet, as we have details of it for you below. The crossover will take place sometime in early 2024. Meanwhile, they hyped up the new 3.5 Update for the game on the way, which will be incorporated into the game on December 21. You can read more about that below, along with the latest trailer.

"Legendary Evangelion characters Asuka Langley Soryu, Rei Ayanami, Shinji Ikari, as well as the iconic Evangelion Test Type-01, will join the expanding world of Tower of Fantasy. The characters will arrive on Aida to help face attacks and embark on a brand new adventure with Wanderers. Wanderers can also look forward to collaboration exclusive content such as limited-time simulacrums, plots, outfits, and customized vehicles to help celebrate this epic collaboration. Electrifying Winter Rhapsody will be the next expansion, launching in Tower Of Fantasy on December 21 for Tower of Fantasy. In the new main story, Domain 9: Extraterrestrial Visitor, the people of Domain 9 take advantage of the peace that follows their trip to Hendeca County and launch a research campaign on the Darkform they retrieved from Hendeca."

"New friends from outside the Domain are lending a helping hand in solving the puzzle around the Omnium reactor at the Infinite Sundial. Brand new boss, Dark Wretch: Forlorn Minister, will also be introduced in the 3.5 update. Once a chivalrous swordsman, well-known throughout the Domain Guard for his errantry, he joined the expedition to Hendeca County under Luo's order, during which he fell in battle and transformed into a Dark Wretch with the ability to teleport. Unexpectedly, part of his consciousness was retained due to his intense obsession and strong will, making him a unique boss among the others. "

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!