Tower Of God: New World Reveals The Seven Deadly Sins Crossover

In a bit of mobile game synergy, Tower Of God: New World has launhced an all-new crossover event with The Seven Deadly Sins.

New teammates, adventure floors, and limited-time events to enjoy in February.

Summon The Seven Deadly Sins characters: Escanor, Meliodas, and Elizabeth.

Win SSR Soulstones, Collab Tickets, and other rewards through event missions.

Netmarble has decided to cross the streams with two of their own games as Tower Of God: New World launched a new crossover with The Seven Deadly Sins. The game has been given a massive update that brings in new teammates to play with, a new limited-time event, new collaboration teammates, an updated set of Adventure floors, and more to enjoy. We have the rundown for you below as it will all run until the end of the month.

Tower Of God: New World x The Seven Deadly Sins

SSR+ [The One] Escanor (Blue element, Tank, Defender), also known as The Lion Sin of Pride of The Seven Deadly Sins, is a member of the greatest order of knights in the Kingdom of Liones. Although Escanor is seen as a weak, timid man, he turns into a hulking, prideful being when the sun is in the sky. He becomes invincible when the clock hits noon, and his powerful skills include Critical Hit, Stunning, and more.

(Blue element, Tank, Defender), also known as The Lion Sin of Pride of The Seven Deadly Sins, is a member of the greatest order of knights in the Kingdom of Liones. Although Escanor is seen as a weak, timid man, he turns into a hulking, prideful being when the sun is in the sky. He becomes invincible when the clock hits noon, and his powerful skills include Critical Hit, Stunning, and more. SSR [Cursed Shackles] Meliodas (Blue element, Warrior, Scout), also known as The Dragon Sin of Wrath and leader of The Seven Deadly Sins, one of the greatest order of knights in the Kingdom of Liones. After regaining his emotions in Purgatory, Meliodas can now control dark magic orbs freely and unleash immense power. Meliodas applies Shackles of Purgatory and unleashes his magical power to AoE Attacks and recover Energy.

(Blue element, Warrior, Scout), also known as The Dragon Sin of Wrath and leader of The Seven Deadly Sins, one of the greatest order of knights in the Kingdom of Liones. After regaining his emotions in Purgatory, Meliodas can now control dark magic orbs freely and unleash immense power. Meliodas applies Shackles of Purgatory and unleashes his magical power to AoE Attacks and recover Energy. SSR [Eternal Rebirth] Elizabeth (Blue element, Mage, Wave Controller) is the Third Princess of Liones and the one Meliodas loves. She can purify evil energies but dislikes fighting and respects the sanctity of life. Her skill fires a spiraling ray of light at the enemy to deal with, and she heals all allies when she regains her memory.

Limited-Time Events Through February 29

Collab Story Event [The Tomb of Tortured Souls -City of the Undead-]): This collaboration event is based on The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement. Players can experience three new teammates from The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement, unique collaborative story events and earn various rewards including Collab Tickets, SSR Soulstones and more.

This collaboration event is based on The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement. Players can experience three new teammates from The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement, unique collaborative story events and earn various rewards including Collab Tickets, SSR Soulstones and more. The Seven Deadly Sins Collab Summon: Players can only summon The Seven Deadly Sins Collab teammates while various SSR Soulstones, Rapport items and more will be available.

Players can only summon The Seven Deadly Sins Collab teammates while various SSR Soulstones, Rapport items and more will be available. The Seven Deadly Sins Daily Festival: Clear all daily missions and earn rewards such as SSR+ [The One] Escanor and Collab Tickets.

Clear all daily missions and earn rewards such as SSR+ [The One] Escanor and Collab Tickets. The Tomb of Tortured Souls Story Event Exchange Shop: Various items earned from the story event can be exchanged for rewards such as SSR [Cursed Shackles] Meliodas and more.

Various items earned from the story event can be exchanged for rewards such as SSR [Cursed Shackles] Meliodas and more. Check-In Event: Check in the game for 14 days during the event period and obtain various rewards including SSR [Eternal Rebirth] Elizabeth, Collab Tickets and more.

