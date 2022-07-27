Toy Soldiers HD Has Been Put On Hold For Nintendo Switch

Accelerate Games have announced today that they have officially put a hold on the release of Toy Soldiers HD for the Nintendo Switch. Less than a week after showing off footage of the game, the team revealed they will not be able to make the August 5th release date, and have put what is essentially an indefinite hold on the release until they can get more time to work on it. The team sent out the statement you see below to the media today, informing them and the public of the change, but as you can see, there's no window of when the game might see a release.

We regret to inform you that we must hold the release of Toy Soldiers HD for Nintendo Switch for a bit longer. Although we passed extensive quality assurance testing it was discovered that the game's software is not communicating properly with the consumer version of the console when in multiplayer mode.

Our partners are collaborating with us to quickly implement a solution. Collectively, we all want you to be able to enjoy the full Toy Soldiers HD experience. Whether in single or multiplayer, we want you to experience the game's hybrid FPS tower defense gameplay. Survey the battlefield, carefully place your units before the first wave of attackers arrives, and then jump directly into the action and control machine guns, artillery, mortars, flamethrowers and more.

We look forward to seeing you take to the skies and rain down fire from above, take out enemy bombers or earn your victory in exciting dogfights as you pilot the first airborne war machines. Control fearsome armored vehicles and tanks with explosive firepower as you win the war and earn your upgrades for the next thrilling battle on the road to victory! We will keep you updated and look forward to releasing the game soon.