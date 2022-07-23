Toy Soldiers HD Shows Off Five Minutes Of Nintendo Switch Footage

Accelerate Games has released a brand new gameplay video for Toy Soldiers HD, showing off five minutes of footage on Nintendo Switch. It was announced a short time ago that the game would finally be coming to the console after being released on PC and other consoles. Now we finally have a look at what it will look like on the Nintendo portable system, along with all of the mechanics and how they've adapted them. Which isn't too far off from how the Xbox version operates, just, you know, with revered buttons. Enjoy the trailer down at the bottom as the game will come out on August 5th, 2022.

The digital embodiment of childhood imaginary battles with your best friend in your bedroom, Toy Soldiers HD offers single player fun and multiplayer goodness armed with army miniatures, classic sci-fi robots and spaceships, and more toys from our old school toy boxes. Unlike many tower defense games where you build your defenses and watch the action unfold, Toy Soldiers HD gives you the unique ability to instantly pop in and out of the battlefield from both third-person top-down strategic perspective and overhead first-person POV shooter perspective. Watch the battle play out as you build, upgrade, and repair your defenses or jump directly into the action.

Control fearsome armored vehicles and tanks with explosive firepower as you win the war and earn your upgrades for the next thrilling battle on the road to victory! Take to the skies and rain down fire from above, take out enemy bombers or earn your victory in exciting dogfights as you pilot the first airborne war machines. A much-loved classic, overhauled and upgraded for a new generation. Toy Soldiers HD contains the original game, all DLC including some out-of-this-world new enemies to take on and some wacky new experimental levels.