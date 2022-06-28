Trackmania Grand League World Cup Launches On July 1st

Ubisoft revealed its plans for the official Trackmania Grand League World Cup, which will officially start on July 1st, 2022. The event will be an in-person competition that will take place July 1st-3rd at the Stade de France near Paris, France, complete with a live audience for both the playoffs and Grand Finale on July 3. The event will be broadcast live on the game's official Twitch channel, but you'll need to get up early in the morning to check it out as there will be a 6-hour time difference between Paris and ET in the states. We have more info below about the event and everyone involved.

Concluding the 2021-2022 season of the Trackmania Grand League (TMGL), the World Cup is a moment of celebration where players and fans come together and enjoy peak Trackmania action as the top 16 players around the world will race for the title and cash prize. 8 players qualified for the event through the TMGL circuit, while the 8 remaining spots were decided through the Open Qualifier early June, accessible to anyone looking to try their chance at one of the most prestigious competitions in the TMGL. Pac (qualified through TMGL circuit)

Mudda (qualified through TMGL circuit)

Affi (qualified through TMGL circuit)

CarlJr (qualified through TMGL circuit)

bren (qualified through TMGL circuit)

Aurel (qualified through TMGL circuit)

Massa (qualified through TMGL circuit)

Gwen (qualified through TMGL circuit)

Binkss (qualified through Open Qualifier)

GranaDy (qualified through the Open Qualifier)

Kappa (qualified through the Open Qualifier)

mime (qualified through the Open Qualifier)

MiQuatro (qualified through the Open Qualifier)

Otaaaq (qualified through the Open Qualifier)

Papou (qualified through the Open Qualifier)

tween (qualified through the Open Qualifier)

"The combination of our passion for competition and the art of pushing beyond limits, whether behind the wheel or with a gamepad controller in hand, will allow us once again to bring together these two worlds of sport and esports throughout the 2022 World Cup" said Omar Benabdallah, Esports Manager at Ubisoft Nadeo. "Through esports, just as through real races, we want to convey the passion of motorsport and make it accessible to as many people as possible, whether it be physical or virtual", explained Luca Neyroz, Marketing Director of Toyota France.