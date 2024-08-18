Posted in: Games, Indie Games, PlayWay, Video Games | Tagged: Frozen Way, GameFormatic, Train Yard Builder

Train Yard Builder Confirmed For Release In Mid-September

PlayWay dropped a brand new trailer this past week for Train Yard Builder, confiming the game will be released in about a month

Article Summary Train Yard Builder set for PC release on September 16 by PlayWay, GameFormatic, and Frozen Way.

Design and customize model train sets with endless options for trains, cars, and detailed environments.

Unlock new rooms and tools by completing tasks, from small modifications to museum-worthy projects.

Features extensive customization, diorama creation, and professional mock-up displays in a virtual museum.

Indie game developers GameFormatic and Frozen Way, along with publisher PlayWay, revealed the official release date for Train Yard Builder. If you love model trains or wish you could have gotten into them as a kid, this is the game for you. You will be given the ability to build and create model train sets and settings however you see fit as you design every aspect, from the type of training and cars to the colors to the world they travel in. It's basically the model kit-building games we've seen recently, only dedicated to model trains. Enjoy the info and trailer here, as the game will be released on PC via Steam on September 16.

Train Yard Builder

In Train Yard Builder, players will control a character who is the grandchild of an experienced model railroading enthusiast. He will inherit a house that has been adapted for developing modeling passion. By completing further tasks, players will unlock new rooms in the house, thereby gaining access to previously unavailable models and mechanics. The quests available in the game can be categorized into three types – smaller story tasks, larger story quests associated with preparing specific models for museum exhibits, and random assignments. In the smaller tasks, players will engage in activities such as modifying the protagonist's grandfather's mock-ups by removing unnecessary elements and adding missing ones or conducting test runs of trains on existing mock-ups.

The ability to create professional mock-ups – utilize workbenches of different dimensions and terrain configurations to craft unique projects.

– utilize workbenches of different dimensions and terrain configurations to craft unique projects. The ability to create dioramas – use dioramas as home decorations or integral parts of larger projects.

– use dioramas as home decorations or integral parts of larger projects. The opportunity to display mock-ups and dioramas in the Museum – earn rewards and see how your projects look as museum exhibits.

– earn rewards and see how your projects look as museum exhibits. Extensive customization options – unleash your creativity by freely changing the colors of individual model elements, mock-ups, and dioramas

