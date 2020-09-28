Transformers Battlegrounds Gets A New Gameplay Trailer

Outright Games released a brand new trailer this past week for Transformers Battlegrounds, showing off more of the gameplay. We actually had a chance to try the game out a short time ago in a special demo and had a lot of fun with it. The game will put you in the role of the Autobots as you will have to stop the Decepticons from taking over Earth and raging their eventual war on Cybertron. The game acts like a classic tactics game where you will be given a few options of movement and actions for each character and depending on who they are, you'll have an interesting combination of attacks and ability you can pair together to fight off the enemies. The enemies range from generic Transformer characters with no name that you can easily defeat because they're minions designed to slow you down, all the way to famous both like Soundwave and Starscream.

The demo we played a while back took us on two missions as we first learned the ropes with a perfectly able to speak version of Bumblebee. Yes, no more weird radio sounds like we've had to deal with in games and films, he has a proper voice in Transformers Battlegrounds. The second mission was a little more complicated as we took in a team comprised of Arcee, Gridlock, and Bumblebee to face off against Starscream and his minions while trying to stop a plot of his within the city. The controls are great and the combat is fun to watch. However, there are times we were confused as to what we could do with our abilities and to help take down the group as they split off into several directions, and Starscream just kept running away from the battle until we were stuck having to split off behind a building. We'll give it credit for being a demo and not shame it too quickly yet.

Enjoy the latest trailer below as we wait for the game to be released on October 23rd, 2020 for all three major consoles and PC.