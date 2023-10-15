Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: transformers, Transformers: Earthspark Expedition

Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition Has Been Launched

After months of being teased by Outright Games, Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition has finally been launched on PC and consoles.

After several months of teasing, Outright Games finally released Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition for both PC and consoles this past week. In case you're not familiar with the game, this is basically a spin-off of the animated series of the same name, telling a new kind of Transformers story with characters and settings you're somewhat familiar with, but a new super bad guy in the wings by the name of Mandroid. The story has ties to the series but operates as a stand-alone adventure, primarily featuring BumbleBee as the primary character. You can read more below and check out a couple of trailers as the game is available right now.

"Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition brings one of the most historic entertainment franchises in the world to the hands of a new generation of Transformers fans. On this action-packed adventure, players find Bumblebee on a mission to stop the villainous Dr. Meridian, aka "Mandroid," as they freely explore three massive biomes and complete quests given to them by their new allies called the Terrans, an all-new generation of Earthborn bots created originally for the Transformers: Earthspark animated series. Along the way, Bumblebee will complete missions, unlock upgrades, and discover hidden areas to explore as he encounters fan-favorite characters, including Optimus Prime, Grimlock, Skullcruncher, Nova Storm, and Skywarp."

"Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition launches with a number of accessibility features to facilitate independent play for multiple generations of fans. Variable difficulty options, text legibility, and control setup options, alongside an assisted driving system, can all be implemented for a completely customizable gameplay experience. Further enabling players to give their full focus to exploring biomes and battling enemies, directional warnings and an automatic camera have been incorporated, with prompts on the screen to raise awareness of incoming threats in-game and to keep combat front and center."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!