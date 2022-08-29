Transformers Have Returned To World Of Warships: Legends

Wargaming has brought the popular Transformers event back over to World Of Warships: Legends with a number of other updates. The event will see six different skins make their way into the game, each one representing a character from the franchise as you're getting four Autobots and two Decepticons. The latest update will also bring German battleships into Early Access, the 30th season of ranked battles, and new additions from the Japanese and British fleets. We have notes below from the devs, but you can read the full patch notes here.

German battleships drop anchor in Early Access: Leading this Autumn update is a new branch of German battleships coming to Early Access. Ranging from Tier IV to Tier VII, these ships carry torpedoes on board and feature a slew of enhanced secondaries. Available across a number of regular and Big German battleships crates, each of the new ships – from Tier V Mackensen to Tier VII Zieten – come accompanied by a special dedicated mission. This new line of ships will become researchable in the next update and will see the arrival of the line's crown jewel, the Tier VIII Prinz Rupprecht.

Premium Japanese battleship up for grabs in Bushido campaign: Another five-week, 100-milestone campaign enters the game in this update with the Bushido campaign, offering up a bounty of in-game prizes along the way to the enviable Tier VIII Musashi as the campaign's final reward. Those who make it to the end will add this battleship, sistership of the famous Yamato and its powerful 18.1 inch guns to their arsenal. With the catch-up mechanic enabled, players will have the flexibility to finish the campaign in their own time.

Transformers return to the high seas: Making a triumphant return to World Of Warships: Legends, Transformers bring a brand new full range of content to Legends. The new range of content includes six special skins for Legends anniversary update campaign ship Tier VIII République and five other Legendary ships. Inspired by some of the acclaimed Autobot heroes and devious Decepticon villains, some of the Transformers' most iconic characters are represented, with skins themed around Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Hot Rod, Grimlock, Megatron and Rumble. These skins, Transformers Commanders and much more will be available through the game's revamped Cybertronian Container in the Store.

Marking 30 seasons of Ranked battles: With seasons 29, 30 and 31 coming in this update, Legends' celebrates its landmark 30th season of ranked battles! Players will compete across all three seasons in a no-aircraft-carriers, four-on-four format to battle it out for the highest rung on the ladder and win a plethora of prizes spanning Steel, crates and Commander Progression items.

Legendary carriers and Premium British battleship come to Legends: Rounding off this update, a new shipment of Legendary aircraft carriers enters the Bureau as standalone projects: America's Midway and Japan's Hakuryū. British Tier III Premium battleship Agincourt is also up for grabs exclusively in the new Majestic Days in-game event, taking place across three weeks.