Tribe Nine Confirms February Release Date With New Trailer

After months of teasing and a few test periods, the baseball-themed RPG game Tribe Nine will officially be released in a couple weeks

Set in Neo Tokyo, players engage in futuristic battles to reclaim freedom in a baseball-themed RPG.

Strategize with unique character combos and unleash powerful combo attacks in intense battles.

Explore vibrant Neo Tokyo, solve puzzles, and build original character builds with diverse playstyles.

Developer and publisher Akatsuki Games have released a new trailer for Tribe Nine, confirming the game's official release date for later this month. The baseball-themed RPG has been teased for a while now, but after a few tests and some improvements, the full game will now be released on February 20, 2025. With the news comes a new trailer this morning for you to check out, showing off more of what the final version will look like.

Tribe Nine

It's the year 20XX. The story takes place in Neo Tokyo, a futuristic country ruled by deadly games. Groups of teens fight in brutal life-or-death battles to reclaim their stolen dreams and freedom. Players control characters as they venture through the vibrant "City" of Neo Tokyo, taking down formidable enemies to liberate the city. The party consists of three characters who all fight on the battlefield simultaneously. Ally units will respond to the battle accordingly, luring enemies and healing allies. When the time is right, you can even unleash a combo attack by all three party members. Each character possesses a unique personality, with various battle strategies and methods that change based on the combination of your party members.

In Tribe Nine, players progress through the story by controlling characters and exploring Neo Tokyo, encountering battles and various other events on the city streets. Along the way, tasks come in one after another, such as acquiring items from streets and treasure chests, completing puzzles and other mini-games, and fulfilling requests from the town's residents. Each playable character has their unique characteristics, which is reflected in their skills and actions, so you can experience various playstyles depending on the character. In addition to leveling up your characters, you also have the freedom to select which stats to boost and what equipment to use. You could even try building a healer as an attacker! There are plenty of possibilities, so you can experiment with creating your own original build!

