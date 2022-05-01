Tribeca Festival Unveils Its Official Games Selections For 2022

Organizers behind the 2022 Tribeca Festival revealed their official selection of video games that will be a part of the event. Nine games have been chosen with origins from all over the world, ranging from titles released by AAA studios down to indie companies working out of people's homes during the pandemic. According to the team, this year's lineup features titles that "demonstrate phenomenal storytelling, art, and innovation through interactive experiences." Each selection will be up for the Tribeca Games Award, which is designed to honor an unreleased game for its excellence in "art and storytelling through design, artistic mastery, and highly immersive worlds." You can read about all nine games below as the festival will kick off on June 8th, 2022.

American Arcadia, (Spain, Greece, Brazil) – World Premiere. Welcome to Arcadia! A 70s retro-futuristic metropolis where all of its citizens enjoy a life of luxury and comfort… unaware that they're being broadcast live 24/7! Arcadia is not an ordinary city, but the most-watched reality show on the planet—where a drop in popularity ratings comes at the highest cost: death. Uncover the truth and escape with your life from a televised utopia in Out of the Blue's brand new puzzle platformer game.

Developer: Out of the Blue Studios

Publisher: Raw Fury

As Dusk Falls, (United Kingdom) – World Premiere. As Dusk Falls is an original interactive drama from INTERIOR/NIGHT that explores the entangled lives of two families across thirty years in small-town Arizona. Starting with a robbery-gone-wrong, the choices you make will have a powerful impact on the characters' lives in this story of betrayal, sacrifice, and resilience.

Developer: INTERIOR/NIGHT

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

The Cub, (Serbia, United States, Poland) – World Premiere. Welcome to Earth after The Great Climate Catastrophe, where only the ultra-rich managed to evacuate to Mars. Decades have passed and those on Mars venture back to Earth to collect specimens like a safari hunt. As the Cub, a mutant orphan immune to the toxins that killed off most of humanity, players will be relentlessly hunted by a science expedition and must run to safety amongst the ruins of Earth. Featuring an original soundtrack program, Radio Nostalgia from Mars.

Developer: Demagog Studio

Publisher: Untold Tales

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course, (Canada, United States) – Another helping of classic Cuphead action awaits you in Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course. Brothers Cuphead and Mugman are joined by the clever, adventurous Ms. Chalice for a rollicking adventure on a previously undiscovered Inkwell Isle. With the aid of new weapons, magical charms, and Ms. Chalice's unique abilities, assist the jolly Chef Saltbaker and take on a new cast of fearsome, larger-than-life bosses in Cuphead's final challenging quest.

Developer and Publisher: Studio MDHR

Immortality, (United States) – World Premiere. Marissa Marcel was a film star. She made three movies. But none of the movies were ever released. And then Marissa Marcel disappeared. After discovering rare footage from her three lost movies — Ambrosio (1968), Minsky (1970) and Two of Everything (1999) — award-winning Game Director Sam Barlow (Her Story, Telling Lies) has assembled an interactive trilogy in which players can explore the legend of Marissa Marcel through her work.

Developer and Publisher: Half Mermaid

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, (United States) – World Premiere. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is the mind-bending follow-up to the critically-acclaimed narrative adventure game OXENFREE from Night School Studio. In the small coastal town of Camena, unnaturally occurring electromagnetic waves are causing interference with electrical and radio equipment. Reluctantly, Riley Poverly returns to her hometown to investigate the mystery. What she finds is more than she bargained for.

Developer: Night School Studio

Publisher: Netflix

A Plague Tale: Requiem, (France) – World Premiere. This direct sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence follows Amicia and her brother Hugo on a heartrending journey into a breathtaking, brutal medieval world twisted by supernatural forces as they discover the cost of saving loved ones in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell, and overcome foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools, and unearthly powers. A Plague Tale: Requiem will be released in 2022 on consoles and PC.

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Thirsty Suitors, (United States) – World Premiere. Jala is a young woman returning home for her sister's wedding and confronting her past. With wildly varied gameplay, Jala will fight skate punks, random suitors, and ultimately, her exes, in the ultimate battle to heal old hurts and ignite new truths, bringing Jala closer to understanding what she wants from her future. Can she learn to love herself and heal the wounds of her past?

Developer: Outerloop Games

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Venba, (Canada) – World Premiere. Venba is a narrative cooking game centered around an Indian mom who immigrates to Canada with her family in the 1980s. Players will cook various dishes, restore lost recipes, engage in branching conversations, and explore a story about family, love, loss, and more.

Developer: Visai Games