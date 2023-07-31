Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Frozenbyte, Trine 5

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy Receives New Knight Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy as THQ Nordic is preparing to release the game at the end of August.

THQ Nordic and developer Frozenbyte dropped a new trailer this past week for Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy, showing off the new Knight hero. The game has been slowly revealing who they have available for you to use over the past few months, with this latest trailer showing off the skills and abilities the Knight has to offer. For a guy who is in clad armor, he does bounce around and fly a lot. But that will come in handy as a lot of the levels will require a bit of finesse to navigate, and those skills will come in handy in the long-run. You can check out the trailer below along with more info on the game, as it is still set to be released on August 31st for PC and all three major consoles.

"Traverse breathtaking landscapes in Trine's deepest and visually richest chapter to date, with an all-new cast of characters as a riveting story awaits with the heroes' reputations tarnished, their friends and families in danger, and their enchanted powers at stake. Trine 5 will take Amadeus the Wizard, Zoya the Thief, and Pontius the Knight on their most action-packed journey yet!"

A beautiful 2.5D world with twenty gorgeous levels ready for players to explore!

Local and online multiplayer — play with up to 4 players online or in local co-op.

Puzzles with plenty of replayability and dynamic physics — encounter fire, air, light, magnets, electricity, and more, with puzzles tailored both for solo and co-op play.

Challenging combat — fight against the unstoppable Clockwork Knights and the cunning Rat Gang in engaging and tactical battles, and try your wits and courage in formidable boss fights!

Difficulty settings for combat, puzzles, and character resurrection — the game welcomes everyone's own playstyle.

Experience the mesmerizing soundtrack, with songs that capture the essence of each unique environment, as well as a voice cast of returning favorites and charming new additions.

