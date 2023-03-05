Trinity Trigger Reveals North American Release Date & New Trailer Check out the latest trailer for Trinity Trigger as XSEED Games will be releasing the game in North America this April.

XSEED Games and Marvelous Inc. revealed when Europe and Australia would see Trinity Trigger; now we have a date set for North America. The trailer shows off a number of new aspects we haven't seen much, specifically focusing on the main characters you'll run into and the world this RPG story is set in. Head off on a journey with three defiant friends as they attempt to save the continent of Trinitia from total destruction. Enjoy the latest trailer down below as the game will be released in North America on April 25th, 2023, for PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

"Trinity Trigger is an all-new action role-playing game combining the look and feel of iconic RPGs of the '90s with an emphasis on fast-paced, customizable combat. Players take control of three young heroes as they attempt to defy fate and save the continent of Trinitia. Accompanying them are the Triggers, strange creatures with the unique ability to transform into eight types of weapons that players must master if they hope to be successful on their quest. Whether playing alone or with up to two friends via local co-op, explore diverse biomes and dungeons, strategize to exploit enemy weaknesses, and change your destiny!"

Solve puzzles and defeat enemies alone or with friends in local co-op as players traverse the dungeons of each Arma, towers made from the fallen weapons of the gods. Seek Out Trinitia's Mysteries— Reveal hidden passages by exploring every last bit of Trinitia's diverse biomes and chat with townsfolk for clues to uncover the heavily guarded secrets held in these forests, deserts, snowfields, and more.

Reveal hidden passages by exploring every last bit of Trinitia's diverse biomes and chat with townsfolk for clues to uncover the heavily guarded secrets held in these forests, deserts, snowfields, and more. Change the Tide of Battle— Make expert use of the Weapon Wheel in battle to change between eight weapon types on the fly – every enemy has a weakness and finding and exploiting it is the key to victory.

Make expert use of the Weapon Wheel in battle to change between eight weapon types on the fly – every enemy has a weakness and finding and exploiting it is the key to victory. A Generational Role-Playing Epic— Trinity Trigger was inspired by the iconic RPGs of yesteryear, but its accessible and rewarding gameplay incorporates modern flourishes to make it an exciting new adventure.