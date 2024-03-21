Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Forest Hills: The Last Year, Troma Entertainment, Undaunted Games

Troma Entertainment Teams For Horror Game Forest Hills: The Last Year

Undaunted Games and Troma Entertainment will be working together to release Forest Hills: The Last Year, a new horror video game.

Indie game developer Undaunted Games announced a new partnership with Troma Entertainment as the two have come together for a new horror game, Forest Hills: The Last Year. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a fast-paced 5-v-1 asymmetric horror title in which you will take on the role of the Displaced. They are a group of survivors from the town of Forest Hills who are trying to escape the sixth player, who comes in the form of The Fiend, who is essentially a supernaturally attuned killer. Wil you be able to escape, or will the Fiend take all of you with them? Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be released this June.

Forest Hills: The Last Year

Forest Hills: The Last Year is the premier horror asymmetrical born from the depths of horror and madness! Craft deadly weapons and fight back against deadly slashers and monstrous horrors as one of the Displaced on a team of 5, or hunt down those Displaced in the Nightmare and devour their souls in a never-ending cycle of death and rebirth as one of the nightmarish Fiends. Team up with four other Displaced players to survive a gauntlet of objectives which change depending on the map. Fiends ally with Cryptid minions that'll continuously stalk and hunt the other players, ticking down the clock until all is lost.

For these Displaced survivors, their last moments in the waking world was filled with confusion and fear. After being transported to a nightmarish copy of their hometown through a series of occult rituals unbeknownst to them, they soon find out that they're not alone, and that to escape they'll have to work together against all manner of Fiends and Cryptids lurking in the shadows. Supernatural entities living in The Nightmare, the dreadful Fiends take the form of quintessential horror archetypes, and each have unique powers, weapons and play-styles. Decide whether to attack the Displaced head-on, or meticulously plan your attacks by setting up traps, preparing ambushes, and toying with your prey.

