Turbo Kid Confirmed For Steam Release This April

Outerminds Inc. have given Turbo Kid an official release date for PC via Steam, as the game will arrive in early April 2024.

Article Summary Turbo Kid releases on Steam April 10, 2024, as a nostalgic Metroidvania game.

Experience a pixel-art post-apocalyptic world with intense BMX action and gore.

Play as Turbo Kid or Apple, exploring worlds filled with challenges and upgrades.

Enjoy a Le Matos soundtrack and in-game collectibles, perfect for Speed Runners.

Indie game developer and publisher Outerminds Inc. confirmed they have an official release date for their new Metroidvania title, Turbo Kid. The game harkens back to the '80s when anyone could become a hero, and video games didn't need a massive backstory to make sense just to have a good time. You play as a BMXer who is trying to free a town from the rule of a preacher who is more than what he seems. The game will officially drop on April 10, 2024, but until then, enjoy the trailer, and check out the free demo on Steam as we speak.

Turbo Kid

Set in a retro-futuristic 80s vision of 1997, gamers play as Turbo Kid, our comic-book lovin' hero, as he takes on a manipulative Preacher and his devoted disciples to free a confined Wasteland town from their theocratic rule. A nightmare vision of the 90s, Turbo Kid is set in a world where humanity has broken down, water is scarce, tyrannical warlords roam the Wasteland, and bikes are the steeds of choice for would-be saviors. Massive worlds crammed full of surprises and danger await as you upgrade and build, blasting, slashing, running, jumping, crawling, and yes, riding your way to victory while immersing you in an original soundtrack provided by the masters of electronica, Le Matos!

Pedal to the Metal! – Bike your way through ever-more intense levels in the first Metroidvania adventure to feature the height of human-powered transport technology: The all-terrain bike!

– Bike your way through ever-more intense levels in the first Metroidvania adventure to feature the height of human-powered transport technology: The all-terrain bike! More Gore! – Bucketloads of over-the-top gore rendered in glorious pixel art and painstakingly precise rag-doll physics.

– Bucketloads of over-the-top gore rendered in glorious pixel art and painstakingly precise rag-doll physics. Turbo Skills = Turbo Thrills! – Rich in the tradition of classic Metroidvania games, Turbo Kid allows you to discover incredible power-ups and brutal weapons to make your journey smoother than a single-speed BMX!

– Rich in the tradition of classic Metroidvania games, Turbo Kid allows you to discover incredible power-ups and brutal weapons to make your journey smoother than a single-speed BMX! Play Your Own Way! – Turbo Kid allows you to play as the kid himself or let loose as 'Apple,' the fan-favorite character from the movie.

– Turbo Kid allows you to play as the kid himself or let loose as 'Apple,' the fan-favorite character from the movie. Feel the Need for Speed! – Turbo Kid is a haven for Speed Runners made possible by a fluid and non-invasive narrative design.

– Turbo Kid is a haven for Speed Runners made possible by a fluid and non-invasive narrative design. Master the Worlds of the Wastelands! – Run, crawl, jump, hang, and bike your way through five sprawling worlds where only heroes dare to ride!

– Run, crawl, jump, hang, and bike your way through five sprawling worlds where only heroes dare to ride! Choose Your Own Path! – Non-linear narrative allows you to complete Turbo Kid in whichever order you see fit and make decisions that will change the outcome of the game.

– Non-linear narrative allows you to complete Turbo Kid in whichever order you see fit and make decisions that will change the outcome of the game. Beat the Game to Killer Beats! – All-new kickass soundtrack by the legendary Le Matos, electronic band extraordinaire and creator of the film's original soundtrack!

– All-new kickass soundtrack by the legendary Le Matos, electronic band extraordinaire and creator of the film's original soundtrack! A Real Page-Turner! – Featuring an exclusive in-game Comic Book! Collect all the pages throughout the game to recreate a brand-new story drawn by Jeik Dion!

– Featuring an exclusive in-game Comic Book! Collect all the pages throughout the game to recreate a brand-new story drawn by Jeik Dion! Reel-to-Reel Feelz! – Turbo Kid includes an in-game cassette player! Collect the incredible tracks featured in the game and decide which song to listen to while playing!

– Turbo Kid includes an in-game cassette player! Collect the incredible tracks featured in the game and decide which song to listen to while playing! Mini Games, Massive Fun! – test your skills across multiple mini-games in order to sharpen your skills and gain a buncha' bonuses!

