Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1TK, Gambit Digital, Turnbound

Turnbound Has Been Released Into Early Access Today

After being teased for a few months, the strategic autobattler title Turnbound has been launched on Steam into Early Access

Article Summary Turnbound launches in Early Access on Steam, offering a strategic autobattler experience for players.

Compete in asynchronous PvP battles by managing and arranging tiles for powerful combat effects.

Unlock new heroes, abilities, and cosmetics as you strategize your way through haunted tournament rounds.

Challenge friends directly with unique build codes in fast-paced, tactical duels for ultimate bragging rights.

Indie game developer 1TK and publisher Gambit Digital have launched Turnbound on Steam today as the game is in Early Access. The move comes after months of testing and haviong a demo available to play for a while. Now players can try out a good chunk of the game while they continue to finish the full game. Enjoy the latest trailer above!

Turnbound

In Turnbound, you are trying to outsmart your way to freedom from a haunted board game where each session pits you against the trapped souls of other players, battling against the tiles left behind by other real players in asynchronous PvP battles. It's a game of competitive inventory management, where every tile you place in your grid has a strategic cause-and-effect loop that ripples through battles and rewards those with foresight and creativity. Will your design outlive your ghostly opponents… or join them?

Arrange & Synergize: Draft and place new weapon, item, and trinket tiles to unlock combos and upgrade your Hero through a branching set of abilities.With each tournament round you'll manage your grid-based inventory by choosing which tiles to buy, upgrade, deploy, or sell. Organize tactical synergies that execute rewarding cause-and-effect loops that give you an edge against your opponents!

Draft and place new weapon, item, and trinket tiles to unlock combos and upgrade your Hero through a branching set of abilities.With each tournament round you'll manage your grid-based inventory by choosing which tiles to buy, upgrade, deploy, or sell. Organize tactical synergies that execute rewarding cause-and-effect loops that give you an edge against your opponents! Play At Your Own Pace: Compete against builds left behind by other players and watch your own loadouts battle – on their own. As each asynchronous multiplayer autobattle completes, use the helpful playback tools to better understand how your choices played out so you can improve your grid.

Compete against builds left behind by other players and watch your own loadouts battle – on their own. As each asynchronous multiplayer autobattle completes, use the helpful playback tools to better understand how your choices played out so you can improve your grid. Become Unbeatable: Survive the trials with Heroes from your favourite legends to unlock new abilities, tiles, and cosmetics! If you keep playing your tiles right, you might just keep your soul intact – and make it to the top of the highest competitive chambers.

Survive the trials with Heroes from your favourite legends to unlock new abilities, tiles, and cosmetics! If you keep playing your tiles right, you might just keep your soul intact – and make it to the top of the highest competitive chambers. Duel Your Friends: Compete directly instead of battling spirits asynchronously. Duels let you challenge a specific build by entering a simple code. Share your own builds with a unique code or test yourself against a friend's strategy. It's fast, chaotic, strategic and the perfect way to prove once and for all whose tile brain actually reigns supreme.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!