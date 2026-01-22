Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Twin Sails Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Sky Dust, Survival: Fountain Of Youth, Terraforming Mars: Colonies, Wind Runners

Twin Sails Interactive Unveils Their 2026 Games Lineup

Twin Sails Interactive has revealed their lineup of games that will be coming out in 2026, as we got two new titles and updates for more

Article Summary Twin Sails Interactive reveals two new 2026 games: Sky Dust and Wind Runners for PC and consoles.

Sky Dust offers neon-soaked Metroidvania action in a dystopian Sao Paulo with deep exploration and combat.

Wind Runners brings intense roguelite bullet-hell dogfighting from Ludic Studio, launching in Early Access.

Major updates announced for Terraforming Mars: Colonies DLC and Survival: Fountain of Youth co-op mode.

Twin Sails Interactive revealed several games today as part of their 2026 lineup, as we learned more about two new games and a couple of updates for others. The company revealed Sky Dust and Wind Runners, and both Terraforming Mars and Survival: Fountain of Youth will receive updates. We have the finer details on all of them below, along with trailers for the two new titles.

Sky Dust

Coming from Brazil's Orbit Studio, Sky Dust is a neon-drenched sci-fi Metroidvania set in a dystopian Sao Paulo, where lunar fallout and digital decay have rendered the city corrupted and dangerous. In these mean streets, hired blades take on contracts both criminal and legal, braving the deadly city for riches and rewards. A single-player experience that blends classic Metroidvania exploration with skill-driven combat and an RPG quest system, Sky Dust is coming to PC and consoles soon, offering: A city built for exploration: traverse vast, interconnected neighborhoods through fluid platforming and Metroidvania-style exploration, acquiring special abilities and unlocking new districts.

A storyline impacted by your choices: a seemingly routine mercenary job spirals into a dangerous conspiracy involving lost secrets capable of reshaping reality. Every new area brings you closer to the truth… and to a collapse that could consume everything.

Brutal, skill-driven combat: dodge, parry, and chain deadly combos against augmented gangs, mutated cultists, and relentless machines. Face everything from simple mobs to elite and dreadful bosses and adapt your fighting style to their unique combat patterns and status modifiers.

Augmentations at your disposal: to stand a chance of survival, use your upgradable augmented arm and every tactic at your disposal, including stealth executions, fatigue-gauge openings, range control, and deadly finishing moves.

A living world between neon lights, asphalt, and the Cyberverse: despite its collapse, São Paulo still pulses with life, as street vendors, shops, arcades, and more illuminate the chaos. Your contracts will lead you into the city's forgotten underbelly, through high-speed motorcycle battles, and even into the corrupted layers of the Cyberverse. You can roam the city's neighborhoods and take on side quests from deal-cutters and outcasts — or simply help everyday survivors struggling to endure.

Wind Runners

Wind Runners is a high-octane bullet-hell dogfighter, casting the player as a lone pilot up against the combined fighting forces of the ruthless techno-teism Realm. Featuring roguelite progression and a vibrant, pixelated art style, Wind Runners is the latest title from established Brazilian developer Ludic Studio, Launching in Early Access on PC in Q3 2026. Pure flight control: Experience precise, momentum-driven aerial movement where every dash, roll, and turn is fully under your control. Only mastering your skills keeps you alive.

High-skill, Arcade-first combat: the aerial combat system is built around reflexes, positioning, and mastery, rewarding players who learn, adapt, and improve every run

Intense roguelite runs: dive into fast, high-pressure planet-liberation missions designed for replayability, experimentation, and "one more run" energy.

Overwhelming forces: Face endless enemy waves as a solo combatant, as well as colossal Cardinal Beasts in visceral towering, God-like boss battles against the tyrannical Saints.

Endless build possibilities choose one of three distinct pilots and unlock new weapons and upgrades each run to create powerful synergies and strategies.

Immersive narrative: Liberate the stars as you free planets from oppression, spreading your crest across the Realm and experiencing poetic dieselpunk odyssey, soaring through vibrant skies and rusted worlds.

Terraforming Mars: Colonies

The Terraforming Mars: Colonies DLC represents a new milestone for the official digital adaptation of Jacob Fryxelius' acclaimed board game, which has been continuously supported by developer Artefacts Studios since its original PC release in 2018, followed by a mobile launch in 2019. This new, major paid expansion significantly expands the core experience by taking players beyond the red planet and into the outer solar system. Colonies introduces a full colony system, interplanetary trade and a merchant fleet, allowing players to build and grow off world settlements while competing for powerful trading advantages before rival corporations secure them. New corporations, project cards and colony tiles add substantial strategic depth, with each match offering different opportunities that force players to adapt their approach and rethink long term planning.

Survival: Fountain of Youth

Rounding out the Twin Sails publishing roster is Survival: Fountain of Youth, the challenging single‑player open‑world survival game set in the 16th-century Caribbean islands. The upcoming Co-op Update marks a major step forward for Survival, introducing a dedicated cooperative mode that allows players to explore the islands together while keeping the game's core survival and exploration foundations intact. Co-op has long been one of the most requested features from the community, and this update opens the game to shared exploration, collective survival, and new ways to play, while staying true to its original base game DNA. To make co-op work, key systems from the base game are being re-done such as time mechanics during crafting, gathering, building as well as adapting main features like combat, and revival specifically for multiplayer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!