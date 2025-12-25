Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: might and delight, Twinkleby

Twinkleby Launches New Yuletide Event For The Holidays

Twinkleby has its own holiday update available now, as their Yuletide Event brings with it a number of snowy and festive additions

Article Summary Twinkleby unveils a festive Yuletide Event with new items, décor, and seasonal activities.

Collect exclusive Yuletide cosmetics, food, and unique characters like Lucia and Lady Applebottom.

Enjoy new holiday-themed photo filters, fireworks, and the stunning Aurora Borealis backdrops.

Discover fresh furniture sets, find messages in bottles, and customize controls with key rebinding.

Indie game developer and publisher Might and Delight dropped a new update for Twinkleby this month, as you can celebrate the holidays with its Yuletide event. This is a lot of what you might expect from a holiday update, as you'll have a number of items and cosmetics for your characters, as well as new events to take part in, and special seasonal things you can find that will only exist as long as the event runs. We have mroe detaiuls here as the event runs until January 13, 2026.

Twinkleby – Yuletide Event

Yuletide Item Set – Time to snuggle in and get the Holiday spirit in place, decorate your gardens and houses with holiday gifts and festive lights. Light up the Yuletide tree or the Yule Goat.

– Time to snuggle in and get the Holiday spirit in place, decorate your gardens and houses with holiday gifts and festive lights. Light up the Yuletide tree or the Yule Goat. Yuletide Food Set – A selection of yummy Yuletide food including: candy canes, a gingerbread house, rice pudding and saffron buns.

– A selection of yummy Yuletide food including: candy canes, a gingerbread house, rice pudding and saffron buns. Six New Yuletide Characters – Lucia, who lights up the night, Ms. Cabrera, the goat, and Niels the house-loving santa are all here looking for Yuletide cheer. Along with them comes Roscoe the Reindeer, Schneeman the Snowman and Lady Applebottom who is, you guessed it, an apple.

– Lucia, who lights up the night, Ms. Cabrera, the goat, and Niels the house-loving santa are all here looking for Yuletide cheer. Along with them comes Roscoe the Reindeer, Schneeman the Snowman and Lady Applebottom who is, you guessed it, an apple. A Holiday to Remember – Festive Frames & Filters in the Photo Mode

– Festive Frames & Filters in the Photo Mode New Backdrops – Fireworks & Aurora Borealis – Celebrate the holidays and the new year with the fabulous Fireworks Backdrop available during Yuletide! And sighted for the very first time at this time of year, at this time of day, in this part of the country, localised entirely within Twinkleby . The new Aurora Borealis backdrop is here, shimmering in all its glory!

– Fireworks & Aurora Borealis – Celebrate the holidays and the new year with the fabulous Fireworks Backdrop available during Yuletide! And sighted for the very first time at this time of year, at this time of day, in this part of the country, localised entirely within . The new Aurora Borealis backdrop is here, shimmering in all its glory! New Item Sets – Potted Plants, Curtains, Lanterns, and Puffy Furniture – Not only are the Seasonal Items arriving for Yuletide, but more decoration pieces can also now be found in Molligan's Antiques and the chests flying around the archipelago. Decorate your houses with new greenery from the Potted Plant Set and cosy up your walls and windows to keep the cold away with the new Curtain Set. Huddle up in one of the chairs, beds or sofas from the Puffy Set II and spread some light in the winter with the new Lantern Set.

– Potted Plants, Curtains, Lanterns, and Puffy Furniture – Not only are the Seasonal Items arriving for Yuletide, but more decoration pieces can also now be found in Molligan's Antiques and the chests flying around the archipelago. Decorate your houses with new greenery from the Potted Plant Set and cosy up your walls and windows to keep the cold away with the new Curtain Set. Huddle up in one of the chairs, beds or sofas from the Puffy Set II and spread some light in the winter with the new Lantern Set. Messages in Bottles – Letters from Rare Neighbours have started to show up, hinting at what they're looking for to arrive to your islands.

– Letters from Rare Neighbours have started to show up, hinting at what they're looking for to arrive to your islands. Key Rebinding – That's right, if you've ever felt your buttons are situated in the entirely wrong place, you're now free to change them as you like!

– That's right, if you've ever felt your buttons are situated in the entirely wrong place, you're now free to change them as you like! Cute Little Birds – At least we think they're cute.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!