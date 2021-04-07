Two Leaves & A Bud – Tea Garden Simulator Will Release Next Week

Indie developer and publisher Flying Robot Studios will be releasing Two Leaves & A Bud – Tea Garden Simulator next week on Steam. Like a lot of simulator games, you'll be in charge of basically everything from buying the land to picking your specific crops of tea you want to grow, to tilling the fields and planting and taking care of it. Once grown, you'll need to sell and distribute it. A lot of work if you want to run a business like this. The game will drop on April 14th, 2021, but until then, you can read more about it here and check out the latest trailer for the game.

The ability to produce different types of tea. Like Green, Oolong, Black, White, Matcha, CTC.

Choose from a clone bank of different tea varieties, each with its own pros and cons. Use research to make new tea clones with desired qualities.

Analyze the terroir, soil and treat your land to produce the desired result.

Organize work schedules and progress through the game day by day.

Time of the year, Dynamic weather system reflecting the unpredictability of real-world climate.

Protect your tea plants through specific treatments depending on the type of pest and disease.

Prune or pluck your tea. Choose specific types of leaves to pluck for different teas.

Craft your Tea in the factory through the game's 4 tea-making processes: Withering, Rolling, Oxidation, and Fixing. Each type of tea needs to be crafted in a certain way to achieve the best results, so you'll have to learn and master each one.

Simulation engine based on real-world tea chemistry. (With expert consultation from Chengmari Tea Gardens)

Take up the challenges of producing legendary real-world teas to unlock achievements and take the title of 'Tea Master'.