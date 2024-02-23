Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: d&d, Dragonheir: Silent Gods

Two Legendary D&D Wizards Join Dragonheir: Silent Gods

SGRA Studio has added the latest D&D content to Dragonheir: Silent Gods, as Elminster Aumar and Sammaster join the mobile game.

SGRA Studio has released the second part of their Dungeons & Dragons crossover content in Dragonheir: Silent Gods, as two legendary wizards join the game. Longtime players will recognize the names Elminster Aumar and Sammaster, two of the most powerful (and slightly insane) magic users in the entire canon of D&D. We have the full details of how both characters will come into play in the game, as you can experience their might right now.

Dragonheir: Silent Gods – Elminster Aumar and Sammaster

Players can delve into the long-brewing discord between Elminster Aumar and Sammaster in a brand-new storyline. Once Elminster's apprentice, Sammaster grew resentful and diverted from the path of righteousness, leading him to oppose his master and threaten the multiverse. Players will discover how Sammaster's use of the necromantic arts makes him the most powerful boss yet. In this collaborative event, Sammaster will introduce players to the new multi-phase combat mechanics. With a team of intrepid heroes, players can continue bringing justice throughout the multiverse by tailoring their strategies to overcome Sammaster's destructive abilities and attributes.

Dragonheir: Silent Gods players will accompany Elminster Aumar, the Sage of Shadowdale, to thwart Sammaster from encroaching upon the world of Adenthia. Elminster's employment of wisdom previously saved Faerûn from multiple crises, earning him a legendary reputation. As a Chosen of Mystra, he fought wars, confronted deities, and lasted through the Time of Troubles, never once misusing his powers. Players now have the chance to collect a wealth of new artifacts and rewards through the seasonal storyline. For a limited time only, players can access the new Arcane Dice skin, as well as A Guide to Magic by Elminster artifact which is available through the Sage's Chess Piece collaboration token. An exclusive collaborative promotion bundle featuring multiple Heliolite Dice and Skill Scrolls, and the special Sage of Shadowdale avatar frame will also be available during the event.

