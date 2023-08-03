Posted in: Games, SEGA, Two Point Campus, Video Games | Tagged: Two Point Campus: Medical School, Two Point Studios

Two Point Campus: Medical School Coming Mid-August

The minds behind Two Point Campus have finally incorporated more medical content to the game as Medical School opens this month.

SEGA and Two Point Studios have revealed the next major DLC coming to Two Point Campus, as players will be signing up for Medical School. Yes, for those of you who loved Two Point Hospital, this is essentially a refresher course. You will be teaching students, the same way you did in other courses throughout the game, how to become med students and take care of patients in an expanded version of the medical school system you experienced in the previous game. Only now with the Campus spin. We got the dev notes on the new DLC below, as it will be released on August 17th for $10.

"Players will start their educational journeys at the idyllic Lake Tumble, where they'll meet Two Point County's roaming remedy master Vitality Johnson. Before long, you'll be shipped off to Molten Rock, where an ancient volcano is turning up the heat on sickly visitors and medical staff – and that's before you even start to deal with Dr. Briney Seadog and her band of pirates. Finally, you'll come face to face once again with Bartholomew F. Yeti at Pointy Peak, where the only things more chilling than the weather are our thermometers. What's a medical school without plenty of students and sundries to populate it? We've added doctors and nurses as new student types, six new room types, and over 60 new items to help you diagnose and de-stress your patients. There's the Head Clinic and its admittedly daunting Noggin' Nabber, or the Psychiatry room and its much less threatening sofa. You'll have plenty of returning illnesses to determine, like a classic case of 'Brain Farts' or 'Lightheadedness.'"

"Last but not least, Two Point Campus: Medical School introduces new challenges for students and their mentors to overcome. If your patients' health takes a nosedive, they may come back as ghosts to haunt the halls, forcing your already overworked janitorial staff to clean up the spooky (and sticky) mess. Leave your medical machinery running without proper care, and you'll run the risk of burning the whole place down. Deal with massive influxes of patients during emergencies, with the occasional arrival via helipad, or swab the deck with pesky pirate practitioners who are looking for more than one way to cut costs. Two Point Campus is a charming university management simulator that tasks players with building and running the university campus of their dreams. From designing stylish dormitories to laying down ornamental pathways and gardens, players are given the freedom to decorate their Campus with new and easy-to-use creative tools to build their own educational masterpiece."

