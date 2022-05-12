Two Point Campus Reveals The New Spy School Course

SEGA and Two Point Studios revealed a brand new course in Two Point Campus today as we get a better look at the Spy School. If you've ever wanted to train the next line of 007's, or just the next line of Agent 86's, this is the place to do it as this campus option will have you putting students through the rigors of marksmanship, bomb defusal, escaping detection, spying on people, and more. You can check out the latest trailer and screenshots of the campus below, as we slowly make our way to the new release date of August 9th, 2022.

Don your trench coat and shades and grab your jetpack. Two Point Campus introduces its latest course reveal: Spy School! You'll train your agents in the art of drone flying, target practice, and obstacle courses filled with crocodiles and lasers. Thankfully, no one's taught the crocodiles to use lasers. The catch? You'll have to sniff out Two Point County's enemies. Rival agents have figured out they can infiltrate campus by enrolling as students. Someone should really fix that. Watch out for suspicious classmates and expel them before they can uncover the county's darkest secrets.

It's time to spin academia on its head with Two Point Campus! Got a yearning for learning? Or just keen to build an educational masterpiece? Campus is jam-packed with new creative tools to help you build the university of your dreams. For the first time, build in the great outdoors as you develop your own delightfully educational campus environment, housing the top teaching facilities in the land. Whether you prefer building on simple foundations, or placing every tree, you can build the university you want. Lay down pathways with new easy-to-use tools. Plant glorious collections of outdoor flora. Place benches, fountains, sculptures, hedgerows – even picket fences. The only limit is your imagination (and your in-game bank balance).

But, of course, it wouldn't be a Two Point game without a twist. Rather than typical academic fare, students in Two Point County enjoy a range of wild and wonderful courses: from Knight School (hey, we all have to learn jousting at some point in our lives), to the salivatory Gastronomy, where your students will build mouth-watering concoctions like giant pizzas and enormous pies. Take advantage of the opportunity to spend way more time with the little people in your university.

The academic year begins with a summer break, giving you enough time to get everything looking great before your students move in. Build libraries, hire the best staff (from eccentric professors to madcap researchers), kit your campus out with the best courses and watch the academic potential of your students get unlocked! But it's not just work hard. Get to know your students, explore their individual personalities, wants and needs. Keep them happy with clubs, societies, gigs. Surround them with friends, help them develop relationships, furnish them with pastoral care and ensure they have the right amount of joie de vivre to develop into incredible individuals who will do the legacy of your university proud.