Two Point Campus: Space Academy Arrives Next Week

SEGA and Two Point Studios have revealed a new DLC coming to Two Point Campus, as everyone can now enroll in Space Academy. This brand new addition to your course curriculum will give your students the ability to study space travel, but more towards the ways of Star Trek than NASA. Which is perfectly fine, considering the world you're in probably does have space travel with ships designed to look like the Enterprise (but changed enough to avoid issues). We have more info on this DLC below as it will launch for the main game on December 6th on PC and December 12th for consoles, running you $10 for purchase.

"Players will start their extra-terrestrial adventures in Universe City, as they rebuild Two Point County's defunct space program to bring it back to its former glory and will need your help on the frontlines of galactic defence, inter-dimensional diplomacy, and preparing the County for foreign life. Space Academy also features Two Point's first out-of-County campus, as you take up base on a suspiciously cheesy asteroid, and pillage it of its natural (and delicious) resources.

New classrooms like the Command Room will give your students the confidence to set phasers to stun, while the Battle Space will turn up the heat and let students duke it out with energy batons. You'll need to attract (out of this) world-class talent to fill your campus not only with burgeoning astronauts and space knights, but also alien students with a thirst for the forbidden knowledge of the galaxy…such as how Cheesy Gubbins are made.

It's not a college without a party, and students will have ample opportunities with new events like hosting a sci-fi convention in your student union, watching the cosmic king of rock'n'roll, or joining a brand-new club with a time-traveling twist. Two Point Campus is a charming university management simulator that tasks players with building and running the university campus of their dreams. From designing stylish dormitories to laying down ornamental pathways and gardens, players are given the freedom to pimp their Campus with new and easy-to-use creative tools to build their own educational masterpiece."