Two Studios Announce Partnership To Release Black Finger JET

Red Dunes Games and Kohachi Studio confirmed their new partnership today, as they will work together to finally release Black Finger JET.

Indie video game studios Red Dunes Games and Kohachi Studio have announced a new partnership to release Black Finger JET onto PC via Steam. The game has been teased for a while as being a brand-new spy title with action both as an agent and in your vehicle. The game will be on display at the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, but beyond that, there's no word on when we'll see a demo, Early Access, or a full release of the game. For now, enjoy the info and trailer we have here as we wait for more to happen.

Black Finger JET

Black Finger JET is a run-and-gun game, a totally new title from a team whose past work is said to have defined the pinnacle of the genre! A simple and exhilarating action-shooting game with a clear-cut, classic story, A blast from the past, exploding into the future! This is the core of Black Finger JET! This run-and-gun game is based on the tried and tested eight-way aiming mechanics of countless arcade classics. Use handguns, machine guns, shotguns, as the situation demands, and even your pride and joy, the JET Car, to fearlessly fight off your relentless foes! This versatile vehicle is not just a mode of transportation but a game-changer. Transform it into an airplane for aerial combat and a submarine for underwater battles, providing diverse gameplay experiences that won't be found in any other game. A great adventure across a variety of stages awaits you..!

"Red Dunes Games has proven to be an ideal partner, sharing and believing in the vision we have for our projects," said Shinano Ishiguro, CEO of Kohachi Studio. "With their backing, we are committed to delivering innovative and captivating games to our audience. This partnership allows us to bring our vision to life and reach a wider audience of gamers."

