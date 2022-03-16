Tyler "Ninja" Blevins Will Host A Masterclass Session

Would you like to know how to become a streamer in 30 days? Masterclass will be bringing in a new set of classes hosted by Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. The latest entertainment and gaming-themed addition to the subscription service will have the Fortnite streamer talking one-on-one to you. In them you will learn from his experience what he did to get started, the successes and pitfalls along the way, time management, content, and more. The classes will go live on March 30th, 2022. In the meantime, we have more info on what they entail and a couple of quotes from the reveal.

Through step-by-step demonstrations and follow-along assignments, Blevins will teach members how to build a streaming presence by honing their technique, developing a brand and turning a stream into a source of income. Starting with the basics, he will break down the necessary hardware and streaming software needed to create the ultimate streaming environment, regardless of budget. Members will then have the opportunity to create their own equipment checklist and share their streaming setups with the session's community. Blevins will share his insights on how he evolved as a streamer, including his philosophy of "Time In, Time Out," to teach members how to find their streaming persona and engage authentically with their community, as well as the importance of setting and maintaining a streaming schedule. He will also walk members through techniques for evolving their streams by using music, adding commentary and engaging with an audience to build community. Sharing personal stories of how he turned his hobby into a career, he will teach how to use social media platforms to grow a stream into a high-quality brand and how to initiate and leverage authentic collaborations for growth. Members will be able to apply what they learned by putting the streams they created in the class out into the world. By the end of the 30-day session, members will leave with a streaming setup, their first livestream completed and the tools to share their brand with the world.

"With over 70 million fans worldwide, Ninja is one of, if not the most successful streamer of all time," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "His ability to embrace and leverage his personality to connect with audiences has defined the streaming industry. In his class, he teaches members actionable steps to find their own style to build and elevate their streams." "Streaming allowed me to turn my passions into my lifestyle and career," Blevins said. "Anyone can be a successful streamer by bringing their true, authentic self to what they love, and I'm here to show members how they can embrace who they are in order to turn their streaming into their own personal brand."