Typhlosion Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2022

The current Power Planet raid rotation in Pokémon GO is a strange one. Tier One and the Mega Raid boss will remain active throughout the entire event, while Tier Three and Five will change on Monday. Let's take a look at the Pokémon who can be battled in Tier Three raids. This is article will focus on Typhlosion. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this fully-evolved Starter from the Johto region and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Typhlosion Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Typhlosion counters as such:

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Mega Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Shadow Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Therian Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Typhlosion with efficiency.

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Kingler (Bubble, Crabhammer)

Incarnate Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Empoleon (Waterfall, Hydro Cannon)

Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Samurott (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Typhlosion can be defeated by solo trainers. In order to take it on alone, you should go into the raid with the top counters with the correct moves listed above. It is also important to power up your Pokémon as much as possible.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, since Typhlosion is an evolved form, I would suggest trying to use Pinap Berries for the first few throws in an attempt to increase the amount of Cyndaquil Candy you can earn.

Shiny Odds

Typhlosion cannot be countered in its Shiny form. You must catch a Shiny Cyndaquil and evolve it up to get Shiny Typhlosion. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!