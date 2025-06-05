Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Game Maker's Sketchbook
Game Maker's Sketchbook 2025 Reveals Official Selections
The Game Maker's Sketchbook 2025 hasa revealed its official selections, as there are multiple titles represented across various categories
The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, along with iam8bit and fortyseven communications, has revealed the official selections for the Game Maker's Sketchbook 2025. Now in its fourth year, the project recognizes the work by artists in games on multiple levels. The works are now available to view at through an online gallery, and can be viewed at Summer Game Fest: Play Days from June 7-9 in Los Angeles, California for those in attendance. We have more details about them for you below.
Game Maker's Sketchbook 2025
This year's standout selections include artwork from NetEase Games, MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks, MoonHood/Fast Travel Games, Nice Dream/Skybound Games, à la mode games/Akupara Games, Monkey Bread/Spiral Up Games, Night School Studio/Netflix, Cyan Worlds, Inc., Matthias Oberprieler/Mooneye Studios, Unreliable Narrators, Ramage Games/Playstack, and Digital Extremes. Fans and supporters may purchase prints through the iam8bit store for a limited one-month period, starting today and running through July 7th. In addition, to commemorate the fourth anniversary of Game Maker's Sketchbook, art enthusiasts will have the exclusive opportunity to order an original piece by acclaimed artist, Nimit Malavia.
All proceeds go to the AIAS Foundation in its mission to advance an inclusive, interactive entertainment community through collaboration, education, and professional development. AIAS programs that directly benefit include Amplifying New Voices, student scholarships, early-career professional scholarships, and mentorships. A portion of the proceeds from the Nimit Malavia collection will also go to Day of the Devs, a non-profit with the mission to celebrate the creativity, diversity and magic of video games by giving emerging or underrepresented talent a platform to connect with players.
CHARACTER ART CATEGORY
Concept Art
- Game – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Artist(s) – Per Gullarp (Principal Concept Artist)
- Developer – MachineGames
- Publisher – Bethesda Softworks
Hero Design
- Game – Marvel Rivals
- Artist(s) – Dino, Yuzhen Zhang, Peilin Zhong
- Developer – NetEase Games
- Publisher – NetEase Games
Michelle – Character Sheet
- Game – Sorry We're Closed
- Artist(s) – C. Bedford
- Developer – à la mode games
- Publisher – Akupara Games
CURIOSITIES
The Craftsman's Heart puppet theatre set
- Game – The Midnight Walk
- Artist(s) – Klaus Lyngeled, Olov Redmalm, Victor Becker
- Developer – MoonHood
- Publisher – Fast Travel Games
Merch
- Game – Bang Bang Barrage
- Artist(s) – zhudaoyu
- Developer – Monkey Bread
- Publisher – Spiral Up Games
Personality Test Shareables
- Game – Black Mirror: Thronglets
- Artist(s) – Beverly Chen, Ena Kim, Hannah Nicklin
- Developer – Night School Studio
- Publisher – Netflix
ENVIRONMENT ART
The Great Gold Dome
- Game – Riven
- Artist(s) – Jeremiah Castro, Lance VerMeer
- Developer – Cyan Worlds, Inc.
- Publisher – Cyan Worlds, Inc.
Sailing
- Game – IKUMA The Frozen Compass
- Artist(s) – Matthias Oberprieler
- Developer – Mooneye Studios
- Publisher – Mooneye Studios
Scene Concept Design
- Game – Marvel Rivals
- Artist(s) – Dino, Kaidi Lv, Xufeng Xie, Pengxian Wang
- Developer – NetEase Games
- Publisher – NetEase Games
ICONOGRAPHY
Ability Icons
- Game – Eight Era
- Artist(s) – Evgeny Kobylkin
- Developer – Perfect Day Games
- Publisher – Nice Gang
Codex Icons
- Game – Two Falls (Nishu Takuatshina)
- Artist(s) – Tara Miller, Laurent Gaumer
- Developer – Unreliable Narrators
- Publisher – Unreliable Narrators
Gui Design
- Game – Marvel Rivals
- Artist(s) – Dino, Tian Zhang, Ciyin Weng, Jingji Xie
- Developer – NetEase Games
- Publisher – NetEase Games
IMPACT
Maxine – PvP Arena Mode
- Game – Eight Era
- Artist(s) – Emanuele Pavarotti
- Developer – Perfect Day Games
- Publisher – Nice Gang
Key Art
- Game – One Move Away
- Artist(s) – Remi Gourrierec, Michel Donzé, Alex Flynn
- Developer – Ramage Games
- Publisher – Playstack
"Dinner" Key Art
- Game – Goodbye Universe
- Artist(s) – Daniel Beaulieu
- Developer – Nice Dream
- Publisher – Skybound Games
STORYBOARD
Reveal Trailer Storyboard
- Game – The Midnight Walk
- Artist(s) – Olov Redmalm
- Developer – MoonHood
- Publisher – Fast Travel Games
Chapter 2 visual script storyboard
- Game – The Midnight Walk
- Artist(s) – Olov Redmalm
- Developer – MoonHood
- Publisher – Fast Travel Games
THE HEX – Beatboards
- Game – Warframe: 1999
- Artist(s) – Production Company: THE LINE, Director: Venla Linna, Producer: Tom Kay, Beatboards: Julien Perron
- Developer – Digital Extremes
- Publisher – Digital Extremes