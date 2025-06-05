Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Game Maker's Sketchbook

Game Maker's Sketchbook 2025 Reveals Official Selections

The Game Maker's Sketchbook 2025 hasa revealed its official selections, as there are multiple titles represented across various categories

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, along with iam8bit and fortyseven communications, has revealed the official selections for the Game Maker's Sketchbook 2025. Now in its fourth year, the project recognizes the work by artists in games on multiple levels. The works are now available to view at through an online gallery, and can be viewed at Summer Game Fest: Play Days from June 7-9 in Los Angeles, California for those in attendance. We have more details about them for you below.

Game Maker's Sketchbook 2025

This year's standout selections include artwork from NetEase Games, MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks, MoonHood/Fast Travel Games, Nice Dream/Skybound Games, à la mode games/Akupara Games, Monkey Bread/Spiral Up Games, Night School Studio/Netflix, Cyan Worlds, Inc., Matthias Oberprieler/Mooneye Studios, Unreliable Narrators, Ramage Games/Playstack, and Digital Extremes. Fans and supporters may purchase prints through the iam8bit store for a limited one-month period, starting today and running through July 7th. In addition, to commemorate the fourth anniversary of Game Maker's Sketchbook, art enthusiasts will have the exclusive opportunity to order an original piece by acclaimed artist, Nimit Malavia.

All proceeds go to the AIAS Foundation in its mission to advance an inclusive, interactive entertainment community through collaboration, education, and professional development. AIAS programs that directly benefit include Amplifying New Voices, student scholarships, early-career professional scholarships, and mentorships. A portion of the proceeds from the Nimit Malavia collection will also go to Day of the Devs, a non-profit with the mission to celebrate the creativity, diversity and magic of video games by giving emerging or underrepresented talent a platform to connect with players.

CHARACTER ART CATEGORY

Concept Art

Game – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Artist(s) – Per Gullarp (Principal Concept Artist)

Developer – MachineGames

Publisher – Bethesda Softworks

Hero Design

Game – Marvel Rivals

Artist(s) – Dino, Yuzhen Zhang, Peilin Zhong

Developer – NetEase Games

Publisher – NetEase Games

Michelle – Character Sheet

Game – Sorry We're Closed

Artist(s) – C. Bedford

Developer – à la mode games

Publisher – Akupara Games

CURIOSITIES

The Craftsman's Heart puppet theatre set

Game – The Midnight Walk

Artist(s) – Klaus Lyngeled, Olov Redmalm, Victor Becker

Developer – MoonHood

Publisher – Fast Travel Games

Merch

Game – Bang Bang Barrage

Artist(s) – zhudaoyu

Developer – Monkey Bread

Publisher – Spiral Up Games

Personality Test Shareables

Game – Black Mirror: Thronglets

Artist(s) – Beverly Chen, Ena Kim, Hannah Nicklin

Developer – Night School Studio

Publisher – Netflix

ENVIRONMENT ART

The Great Gold Dome

Game – Riven

Artist(s) – Jeremiah Castro, Lance VerMeer

Developer – Cyan Worlds, Inc.

Publisher – Cyan Worlds, Inc.

Sailing

Game – IKUMA The Frozen Compass

Artist(s) – Matthias Oberprieler

Developer – Mooneye Studios

Publisher – Mooneye Studios

Scene Concept Design

Game – Marvel Rivals

Artist(s) – Dino, Kaidi Lv, Xufeng Xie, Pengxian Wang

Developer – NetEase Games

Publisher – NetEase Games

ICONOGRAPHY

Ability Icons

Game – Eight Era

Artist(s) – Evgeny Kobylkin

Developer – Perfect Day Games

Publisher – Nice Gang

Codex Icons

Game – Two Falls (Nishu Takuatshina)

Artist(s) – Tara Miller, Laurent Gaumer

Developer – Unreliable Narrators

Publisher – Unreliable Narrators

Gui Design

Game – Marvel Rivals

Artist(s) – Dino, Tian Zhang, Ciyin Weng, Jingji Xie

Developer – NetEase Games

Publisher – NetEase Games

IMPACT

Maxine – PvP Arena Mode

Game – Eight Era

Artist(s) – Emanuele Pavarotti

Developer – Perfect Day Games

Publisher – Nice Gang

Key Art

Game – One Move Away

Artist(s) – Remi Gourrierec, Michel Donzé, Alex Flynn

Developer – Ramage Games

Publisher – Playstack

"Dinner" Key Art

Game – Goodbye Universe

Artist(s) – Daniel Beaulieu

Developer – Nice Dream

Publisher – Skybound Games

STORYBOARD

Reveal Trailer Storyboard

Game – The Midnight Walk

Artist(s) – Olov Redmalm

Developer – MoonHood

Publisher – Fast Travel Games

Chapter 2 visual script storyboard

Game – The Midnight Walk

Artist(s) – Olov Redmalm

Developer – MoonHood

Publisher – Fast Travel Games

THE HEX – Beatboards

Game – Warframe: 1999

Artist(s) – Production Company: THE LINE, Director: Venla Linna, Producer: Tom Kay, Beatboards: Julien Perron

Developer – Digital Extremes

Publisher – Digital Extremes

