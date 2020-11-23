Ubisoft Announces A Charity Bundle For Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft announced today that they are releasing a new charity bundle for Rainbow Six Siege to go toward The AbleGamers Charity. Starting in Season 4 of Year 5, you'll be able to purchase a special bundle of gear for a character in the game, with new bundles being added in future Seasons which will all go to support different non-profit organizations for each one. This time around you're getting a special Doc bundle, as you can see in the artwork here, giving him a brand new outfit and gear designed to match (a uniform, weapon skin, charm, and headgear). This particular bundle will go toward their first partnership with The AbleGamers Charity, which is a U.S.-based non-profit that supports players with disabilities. They help gamers out by providing the tools they need to enjoy their playing experience, while also promoting inclusion in the video game industry. At the start of the season, you can purchase this bundle with a minimum of $6 per bundle sold going toward AbleGamers. We have a few quotes from today's announcement for you here.

"We decided to launch the Sixth Guardian because we recognized an opportunity to mobilize the Rainbow Six Siege community around important issues," said Karen Lee, Lead Community Developer for the game and creator of the Sixth Guardian Program. "Our players are so passionate, and we wanted to give them an easy, effective way to support incredible organizations, like AbleGamers." "AbleGamers is honored to partner with Ubisoft to support players with disabilities with this amazing Sixth Guardian bundle," said Steve Spohn, AbleGamers Director of Peer Support. "With more than 46 million players with disabilities in America alone and even more worldwide, we couldn't be more thrilled to have the ranks of the Rainbow Six community joining our quest to combat social isolation and improve the quality of life for people with disabilities by providing the equipment and knowledge they need to play in the virtual worlds we love so much."