Ubisoft Announces The Crew Motorfest Coming In 2023 In the latest edition of the franchise, The Crew Motorfest heads to the islands with an all-new racing title this year.

Ubisoft revealed a brand new addition to The Crew franchise, as players will head to the islands and compete in The Crew Motorfest this year. The game, which was developed by the Ubisoft Ivory Tower team, is looking to make this an experience all players can enjoy, whether or not they are good at racing. The game will take place in an entirely new setting, inspired by the Hawaiian island of O'ahu, where they will race some of the most highly sought-after cars on the planet. You can read more about the game below, which includes how to jump in on the Insiders Program and play the game starting tomorrow, as the team is planning to release it this year.

"Newest iteration in The Crew franchise, The Crew Motorfest brings you to a new open world inspired by the Hawaiian island of O'ahu. Welcome to Motorfest! This one-of-a-kind festival will let players enjoy the best experiences car culture has to offer. Motorfest will allow car lovers to fulfill their ultimate action-driving bucket list through a series of tailor-made races, themed events and other unique challenges. Whichever way players enjoy cars and driving, there is something in there for them. The Crew Motorfest has settled down in one of the most breathtaking and vibrant places on Earth: the island of O'ahu in the Hawaiian archipelago. This is the perfect playground to let players have fun together with their vehicles: racing through the city streets of Honolulu, going down the ashy volcano slopes, adventuring deep in the lush rainforest, drifting along the curvy mountain roads or just chilling down on the sunny beach. On their own or with their crew, they will be able to explore the entire island behind the wheel of hundreds of the most legendary vehicles."

"The development team at Ubisoft Ivory Tower is committed to offering the most exciting and meaningful experience possible for all players. To do so, some of the most engaged players will be able to get behind the wheel early through the Insider Program, starting tomorrow, on February 1st. This closed test, split into different phases, will help the development team gather feedback to ensure an optimal player experience at launch and beyond. The first phase of the Insider Program will be limited to PC in order to allow for quick iterations. During the final phases, this closed test will open up to consoles."