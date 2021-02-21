Ubisoft Lays Out Future Plans For Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft revealed more plans on the way to improve Rainbow Six Siege as the game will be getting several additions and improvements. We have a few of the items the company talked about below, as well as some videos showing off what's to come. But the shorthand is that the core gameplay is getting an update this year, along with several quality-of-life additions. There will also be a new reputation system for curb player behavior, new customization options on the way, and more.

Rainbow Six Siege: Year 6 Roadmap

Crimson Heist, the first season of the Year 6, will bring the Argentinian attacker Flores and the rework of the map Border. This season will be available tomorrow on the PC Test Server. Season 2 will introduce an Operator from the Nakoda Nations and a rework of the map Favela. Season 3's Operators will come from Croatia. During season 3, 3 maps will also be slightly reworked. To conclude, the last Operator of the year will be from Ireland, and the reworked map will be Outback.

Player Behaviour

A first version of the Reputation System has been shadow tested in the past new season, running in the background but not visible for players. The goal of this tool is to encourage positive behavior within the game by rewarding players with a positive impact on the game with in-game content, while punishing toxicity by limiting access to ranked playlist for instance. This tool will be transparent for players in order to inform them how to increase their scores and adapt their behavior. This tool will launch during Year 6. As they are an essential part of the community, a streamer mode has been designed for content creators to control their anonymity when playing. This tool will allow them to hide their name, region and ping, hide everyone else in the match, include a hidden matchmaking delay, hide their current clearance level and profile image. A first version of this tool will be available in the Crimson Heist Test Server.

Core Gameplay Updates

A new secondary weapon is coming to Rainbow Six Siege – the Gonne-6. This one-bullet secondary weapon can destroy any bulletproof gadget and adds an extra loadout option to players, opening new tactical possibilities. The first version of the Gonne-6 will be available in the Crimson Heist test server for operators Glaz, Dokkaebi, Lion, Finka, Gridlock, Amaru, Iana and Zero. Players will now be able to control cameras and gadgets after their death. This change has been made to intensify the support phase in a game, and make sure players that are out can better help their team. This feature is planned to release later in Year 6. To balance Attack and Defense, the Attackers will now have the possibility to change their Operators and loadout as many times as they want in the preparation phase, making scouting even more tactical and offering many new tactical possibilities. This feature is planned to release later in Year 6.