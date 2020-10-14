Ubisoft Releases Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deep Dive Trailer

Ubisoft has released a new trailer today for Assassin's Creed Valhalla as the developers go for a deep dive into the game. The video, which you can check out below, goes over more details about how to grow your settlement, customizing your Viking, and journey to new worlds. It will show you how you can go about expanding your clan's influence throughout England, as well as across the world and into time with the influence you will gain. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on November 10th, 2020.

WRITE YOUR VIKING SAGA– Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Advanced RPG mechanics allow you to shape the growth of your character and influence the world around you. With every choice you make, from political alliances and combat strategy to dialogue and gear progression, you will carve your own path to glory.

VISCERAL COMBAT SYSTEM –Dual-wield powerful weapons such as axes, swords, and even shields to relive the ruthless fighting style of the Viking warriors. Brutally decapitate your foes, vanquish them from afar, or stealthily assassinate targets with your hidden blade. Challenge yourself with the most varied collection of deadly enemies ever found in an Assassin's Creed game.

A DARK AGE OPEN WORLD–Sail from the harsh and mysterious shores of Norway to the beautiful but forbidding kingdoms of England and beyond. Immerse yourself in the Viking way of life through fishing, hunting, drinking games, and more.

LEAD EPIC RAIDS –Launch massive assaults against Saxon troops and fortresses throughout England. Lead your clan in surprise attacks from your longship and pillage enemy territories to bring riches and resources back to your people.

GROW YOUR SETTLEMENT–Construct and upgrade buildings that allow for deep customization, including a barracks, blacksmith, tattoo parlor, and more. Recruit new members to your clan and personalize your Viking experience.

MERCENARY VIKINGS–Create and customize a unique Viking raider within your clan and share it online with friends to use during their own Assassin's Creed Valhalla raids.