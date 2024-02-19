Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Ubisoft | Tagged: invincible, Invincible: Guarding The Globe

Ubisoft Releases Invincible: Guarding The Globe Today

After not hearing too much about the game since it was announced, Ubisoft has released Invincible: Guarding The Globe for iOS and Android.

Article Summary Ubisoft launches 'Invincible: Guarding The Globe' on iOS and Android as a free-to-play idle RPG.

Assemble a superhero team from the Invincible universe to battle Flaxans and other foes.

Level up characters like Invincible and Omni-Man, choosing from attackers, defenders, and supports.

Engage in solo play or join forces in social battles, with new heroes added each season.

Last Summer, Ubisoft announced a new title based around Invincible called Invincible: Guarding The Globe. Today, the game has been released for mobile devices. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a totally free-to-play idle RPG, in which you will select heroes from the iconic comic book franchise and build a superpowered squad of five. Those five will fight and defend the planet from legions of invading Flaxans, Reanimen, and Magmanites. You have the option of mixing and matching attackers, defenders, and support heroes to make the team of your dreams. Enjoy the launch trailer, as the game is now on iOS and Android.

Invincible: Guarding The Globe

The Global Defense Agency needs your help in its fight against the attacking villainous clone army. You'll need to recruit familiar characters like Invincible, Atom Eve, and Omni-Man, as well as villains like the Flaxans, Titan, or the Mauler Twins. You can level up your fighters by gaining experience, and you'll need every bit of strength you can muster as you unravel the mystery behind the army's unexpected allies: clones of the Heroes from Invincible. Each character you recruit has a different skill set geared towards being an Attacker, Defender, or Support fighter during battle, and it'll be up to you to choose the best combination that fits your playstyle and the challenge ahead. You can pick five heroes for each battle, and boost their powers and stats by equipping each character with up to four items. Play solo or take part in social battles and help other players stand against waves of enemies. Victory will earn you experience, and the game will set new daily and weekly objectives to earn new rewards. Each season, the game will also introduce a new hero from the Invincible universe that you can recruit to your squad.

