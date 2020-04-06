Ubisoft Releases The Final DLC Pack For Rocksmith Remastered

Ubisoft had a bit of a surprise for fans of Rocksmith Remastered this past week as the company released a new DLC pack, but sadly, it will be the last. Back on Friday, the San Francisco team quietly released a brand new notice to fans letting them know about the future of the game. Unfortunately, that news was that they have come to the end of the road with updates for the game. Here's a snippet from the notice.

To that end, we now need to shift focus away from DLC creation. As of this week's Opeth Song Pack, Rocksmith Remastered has concluded its scheduled DLC releases. After 383 weeks of DLC releases, this pack brings us to a total of 1570 songs in the Rocksmith library, spanning over 7 decades (or 3 centuries, in the case of Bachsmith) and covering a multitude of genres for guitar and bass. For over a decade, we've watched players learn, grow, and constantly surprise us with your talent, creativity, and eagerness to help one another reach your goals. We truly could not be more proud to play a part in this guitar journey with you. Although we will no longer be releasing new DLC, we still have weekly online content planned for Rocksmith fans. The Rocksmith Dev Stream will continue (in a new format), along with some more surprises. We will also continue to share updates for our new project when we're ready on our website, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

The series has had a lot of success as Ubisoft presented a very different kind of guitar game for players who actually wanted to play the guitar. Not just pretend they were playing one. We tried it ourselves a few years ago and actually learned a few songs in the system. If you're looking to learn guitar by playing songs you actually like, but you can't stand working with a guitar teacher, it makes for a great alternative. We'll see what the team ends up working on next, but honestly, it probably should be the next sequel in this series. Unless they feel like finally doing a Splinter Cell game.