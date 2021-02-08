Ubisoft Reveals Plans For The 2021 Brawlhalla Esports System

Ubisoft revealed details for the upcoming esports season in Brawlhalla, which includes a $1,000,000 prize pool. This will be the biggest prize pool for the system to date as players will have an opportunity to get in starting now with registration and going down the line until November with the grand finale. Here's the details from Ubisoft.

Five international tournaments will be organized across the year. The 2021 season will kickstart with the Winter Championship: with a USD $75,000 total prize pool, this online tournament will happen from February 27th to March 14th. Brawlhalla supports cross-platform play, allowing players to compete on any platform. Players will be able to register starting today, and later this year, players across the world will be able to participate in: The Spring Championship : happening online in April and May

: happening online in April and May The Summer Championship : happening online in July

: happening online in July The Autumn Championship happening online in September and October

happening online in September and October The World Championship: happening in November. More information on the format will be shared later this year In these tournaments, all players will have a chance to earn winnings from the Brawlhalla esports program prize pool. Ubisoft and Blue Mammoth Games will also organize several invitational events throughout the year, including the Brawlhalla Pro Series, a four-week online competition with a unique new format that will take place in June. More details to come later on.

As you might suspect, the tournament is going to be online-only, which is why they opened up the cross-platform support so that anyone on any system can jump in and play. Even with a vaccine out in the public slowly being distributed, they're not rushing to get people back to public spaces just yet for this string of tournaments, which you can see an overall schedule for above. Best of luck to those of you who enter and compete.