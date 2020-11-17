Ubisoft Reveals The Post-Launch Plan For Immortals Fenyx Rising

With the release of Immortals Fenyx Rising just a few weeks away, Ubisoft has revealed their plans for the game post-launch. The developers are planning free in-game events and weekly dungeon challenges, as well as daily quests. Not to mention the addition of a season pass for those looking for even more things to conquer in the game. The season pass will feature new environments, heroes, and gameplay different from that of the main game. Not to mention players will also receive a bonus quest: When the Roads Get Rocky, which will become available at launch. You can read up more on them here as well as check out the trailer showing off all the features to come. The game will officially be released on December 3rd, 2020.

Myths of the Eastern Realm – Set in Chinese Mythology, the game's second episode will introduce a new hero, Ku, who sets out on a journey to save mortals in a new mystical land at the frontier of the Sky and Earth. Players will need to master Ku's unique fighting style and abilities, inspired by Chinese martial arts, to defeat new enemies and monsters from Chinese mythology.

