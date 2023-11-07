Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ufc, UFC 5

UFC 5 Launches Tons Of Content For Season 1 Ahead Of UFC 295

EA Sports has released new content for the first season of UFC 5, bringing a slew of content to the virtual octagon ahead of UFC 295.

Article Summary EA Sports drops a mega UFC 5 content update for Season 1 as UFC 295 approaches.

Explore the origins of 8 UFC fighters in the new Alter Egos feature.

Engage in Fight Week with new contracts, challenges, and PPV Fantasy Pick’em.

Authentic UFC experiences link gamers to real-time events and exclusive rewards.

EA Sports decided to release more content for UFC 5 ahead of their next PPV event, UFC 295, as we head into Season 1 of the game. The new content brings in a number of additions as part of Season 1, as well as eight fighters whom you will live out their origin stories in the sport. We have the full rundown for you below, as the content is live today.

The Eight Alter Egos in Origins

Jon Jones – 2008, UFC 87: Filling in as a short-notice replacement at UFC 87 was when the world first experienced Jon Jones in the Octagon. He's been an indomitable presence ever since.

Leon Edwards – 2015, UFC Fight Night 64: After stumbling in his UFC debut, Leon Edwards needed a rebound in a big way – which he did in eight seconds at UFC Fight Night 64 in 2015.

Connor McGregor – 2013, UFC on Fuel 9: In his UFC debut in 2013, it would take just over a minute for Conor McGregor ("Notorious") to score the knockout and light the world on fire.

Sean O'Malley – 2017, Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS): Sean O'Malley ("Suga") was lean, mean, and still pretty green when he put on a show for Dana White's Contender Series.

Alex Pereira – 2017: In 2017, Alex Pereira ("Poatan") won the title he'd go on to defend five times before making his way to the Octagon.

Alexander Volkanovski – 2011: Alexander Volkanovski's strength, speed, and smarts brought his team a Premiership Grand Final victory in 2011, the first of many titles for "The Great."

Valentina Shevchenko – 2014: In 2014, a devastating kickboxing K.O. victory would presage Valentina Shevchenko's ("Bullet") Octagon debut.

Israel Adesanya – 2017: In 2017, Israel Adesanya's electric performance against an experienced veteran would bring him to 10-0 and set him on his path to the world's biggest stage.

UFC 5 – Season 1

In addition to the Season 1 launch of Alter Egos, UFC 5 is also kicking off Fight Week in celebration of the highly-anticipated UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11. Fans can now authentically experience UFC like never before through Fight Week Contracts, Challenges, PPV Fantasy Pick'em, and more. Fight Week amplifies the fan experience, uniquely keeping fans connected to real-time UFC events, including:

Fight Week Contracts: Face a CPU opponent under preset gameplay settings to earn and win money. Contracts expire after seven days and increase in difficulty over the course of the week; accumulate wins, losses, and finishes within the Contracts tab, and maintain contract streams via Weekly Engagement.

First-Time User Experience: A connected first-time user experience that ensures that the "boot up" tutorial fight is always the main event of the upcoming, or most recent, UFC Pay Per View.

PPV Fantasy Pick'em: Make predictions for the main card of the PPV before the real-world event and be automatically seeded into pools of 50-100 other players. Friend leaderboards will also be accessible.

Fight Week Challenges: Five days before and after the PPV, 10 Fight Week challenges will be available for a limited time. Unlock rewards inspired by current UFC events, including Fighter Variants, Created Fighter vanity items, Player Profile customization assets, and Fighter Emotes.

