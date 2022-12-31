UFO 50 Developers Shows Proof Game Is Still In Development

Some interesting indie game news this week as the developer behind UFO 50 provided proof that the game is still being worked on. In case you're not familiar with this one, this is an ambitious title that is designed to have 50 different games in it, all of them simplistic and easy to play, created by multiple developers under one banner. However, the game was announced back in 2017, and since that time, very little has come out over the years showing that it would be coming out soon.

That all changed as the lead developer of Mossmouth Games, Derek Yu, revealed the Twitter post below showing off a piece of the game. Proving to people who may be skeptical or have just given up that, indeed, it is still being worked on and is going to come out at some point. The game still has no release date, despite Yu posting the Steam page link as one of the replies to show where people can get it when it's complete. But it looks like this is still going to be a wait-and-see kind of title for who knows how long.

"UFO 50 is a collection of 50 single and multiplayer games from the creators of Spelunky, Downwell, and Catacomb Kids. Explore a variety of genres, from platformers and shoot 'em ups to puzzle games, roguelites, and RPGs. Our goal is to combine a familiar 8-bit aesthetic with new ideas and modern game design."

50 BRAND NEW GAMES – These are NOT minigames or microgames! Although the size of each game varies, everyone is a complete experience with its own title screen, intro, and ending. Some are small arcade-style games but there are also larger open-world adventures and a JRPG that could take many hours to beat.

