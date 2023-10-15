Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: UFO Robot Grendizer, UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast Of The Wolves

UFO Robot Grendizer – The Feast Of The Wolves Releases New Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for UFO Robot Grendizer - The Feast Of The Wolves, as the game comes out this November.

Microids has released a new trailer for UFO Robot Grendizer – The Feast of the Wolves, showing off more of the gameplay to come. In case you haven't seen this game yet, it will follow the first story arc of the anime series, as you get to relive some of the biggest moments from the show as it features some of the same music and settings. We have the latest trailer for you below along with more info on the game, as it is currently set to be released on PC, as well as all three major consoles, on November 14, 2023.

"Based on the famous anime adapted from Go Nagai's manga UFO Robot Grendizer, this action game will grant nostalgic gamers the chance to play as Duke Fleet and his great robot and enjoy epic adventures. A unique opportunity to dive headfirst into an iconic pop culture universe filled with bravery, treason, and sensational battles! The cult animated series was one of the first successful exports of Japanese animation at the end of the 70's. We all remember the iconic battles and the Grendizer's weaponry used to defeat King Vega's forces, launching attacks on Earth from its secret base hidden on the dark side of the moon. Are you ready for a legendary comeback?"

"Explore a new dimension where iconic Sauser Beasts such as Damdam and Goru Goru come to life like never before. Immerse yourself in a rich and diverse universe and seize the opportunity to deepen your understanding of the many facets of the gameplay. Master Koji Kabuto's OVT, discover the power of the Spazer and the dynamism of the Dizer. Each element is designed to deliver an immersive and unforgettable gameplay experience, promising hours of intense adventure and exploration. Prepare yourself for an epic journey where every detail is designed to amaze and evoke unforgettable memories."

