Ultimechs Will Be Coming To VR Platforms In 2022

Resolution Games revealed their latest VR title on the way as players will be competing in a new battle game called Ultimechs. The company has already released a few VR titles that have done well for themselves, including Demeo, Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale, and Blaston. Now it looks like the team wants to delve into a bit of sports-related content with this new game. We don't get to see a lot of anything from the trailer, which is the most solid piece of information they released for it. But by the look of things, it appears they've basically made Rocket League with Transformers. We get a look at a robot being programmed to interface with a player as they are dunked onto a field and use a rocket arm to hit a giant ball into a digital goal. Looks awesome, but without any context or gameplay footage, it's too early to tell what this will really be. Enjoy the trailer below as this will be out sometime in 2022.

"With Ultimechs we have created an entirely new gameplay mechanic that could only exist in the immersive world of VR," said Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games. "Sure anyone can kick a ball into a net, but only in the world of Ultimechs can you and your mech punch it in by firing a rocket fist and controlling the trajectory as you follow along its path. And that just scratches the surface of Ultimechs. We've really stretched the boundaries of what can be done in VR in this game, and we can't wait to share more details." In the trailer, potential athletes get a glimpse into the future of sports: it's state-of-the-art, it's quick, and if you don't have the speed, precision and rocketry that it takes to defeat your opponents, you're done for. More information on the game will be revealed in the coming months.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: ULTIMECHS | Announce Trailer (https://youtu.be/W5OOVkq-Cp0)