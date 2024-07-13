Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest 2024, Ultra Beasts

Ultra Beasts Come Back To Pokémon GO Raids In July 2024

The new slate of content in Niantic's hit game all ties into Pokémon GO Fest 2024 which gets an on-location NYC and global event this month.

Article Summary July 2024 in Pokémon GO features Ultra Beasts and Legendary raids, with many Shiny options.

Pokémon GO Fest 2024 unfolds globally and on-location in NYC, with exclusive raid challenges.

Special events include Aquatic Paradise, Ultra Space inbounds, and Community Day with Tynamo.

Spotlight Hours boasts Pokémon like Cake Hat Pikachu, and potential Shiny Togedemaru tease.

Niantic has announced all of the raids, events, and special features for the month of July 2024, and it all ties into Pokémon GO Fest 2024. Let's dive in.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO in July 2024:

June 28 – July 8: Ho-Oh (can be Shiny)

Ho-Oh (can be Shiny) July 8 – July 9: Guzzlord (can be Shiny)

Guzzlord (can be Shiny) July 9 – July 10: Nihilego (can be Shiny)

Nihilego (can be Shiny) July 10 – July 11: Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere (can be Shiny) Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere (can be Shiny)

July 11 – July 12: Stakataka in the Eastern Hemisphere Blacephalon in the Western Hemisphere

July 12 – July 15: Buzzwole in the Americas and Greenland (can be Shiny) Pheromosa in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India (can be Shiny) Xurkitree in Asia-Pacific (can be Shiny)

July 15 – July 23: Articuno (can be Shiny)

Articuno (can be Shiny) July 23 – August 3: Incarnate Forme Tornadus (can be Shiny)

Incarnate Forme Tornadus (can be Shiny) Weekends in May: Shadow Entei

These are the special Tier Five Raid features during Pokémon GO Fest 2024:

Day One (all appearing globally): Nihilego (can be Shiny) Buzzwole (can be Shiny) Pheromosa (can be Shiny) Xurkitree (can be Shiny) Celesteela (can be Shiny) Kartana (can be Shiny) Guzzlord (can be Shiny) Necrozma (can be Shiny) Stakataka Blacephalon



Day Two: Dusk Mane Necrozma (can be Shiny) Dawn Wings Necrozma (can be Shiny) Note that both versions of Necrozma will revert to the standard Necrozma during the catch screen



The Raid Hours for the month of July 2024 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, July 3: Ho-Oh (can be Shiny)

Ho-Oh (can be Shiny) Monday, July 8: Guzzlord (can be Shiny)

Guzzlord (can be Shiny) Tuesday, July 9: Nihilego (can be Shiny)

Nihilego (can be Shiny) Wednesday, July 10: Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere (can be Shiny) Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere (can be Shiny)

Thursday, July 11: Stakataka in the Eastern Hemisphere Blacephalon in the Western Hemisphere

Friday, July 12: Buzzwole in the Americas and Greenland (can be Shiny) Pheromosa in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India (can be Shiny) Xurkitree in Asia-Pacific (can be Shiny)

Wednesday, July 17: Articuno (can be Shiny)

Articuno (can be Shiny) Wednesday, July 24: Incarnate Forme Tornadus (can be Shiny)

Incarnate Forme Tornadus (can be Shiny) Wednesday, July 31: Incarnate Forme Tornadus (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this July 2024:

July 8 – July 23: Mega Swampert (can be Shiny)

Mega Swampert (can be Shiny) July 23 – August 3: Mega Aggron (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in July 2024:

July 6 – 9, 2024: Aquatic Paradise

Aquatic Paradise July 8 – 13, 2024: Inbound from Ultra Space

Inbound from Ultra Space July 13 – 14, 2024: Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global

Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global July 17 – 22, 2024: Ultra Unlock Part 1: Better Together

Ultra Unlock Part 1: Better Together July 21, 2024: Tynamo Community Day

Tynamo Community Day July 25 – 30, 2024: Ultra Unlock Part 1: Strength of Steel

Ultra Unlock Part 1: Strength of Steel July 27, 2024: Ultra Unlock Part 3: Mega Raid Day

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in July 2024:

Tuesday, July 4, 2024 : Cake Hat Pikachu with double catch XP, can be Shiny

Cake Hat Pikachu with double catch XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, July 9, 2024 : Spheal with double catch Candy, can be Shiny

Spheal with double catch Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, July 16, 2024 : Binacle with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny

Binacle with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, July 23, 2024 : Diglett and Alolan Diglett, with double evolution XP, can be Shiny

Diglett and Alolan Diglett, with double evolution XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, July 30, 2024: Togedemaru with double Catch Stardust, currently cannot be Shiny… but this is happening during the Strength of Steel event, which I think is very suspicious. We could see a Shiny drop for the event that would enrich this spotlight hour.

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from June 1st, 2024 until September 1st, 2024:

Hisuian Growlithe, can be Shiny

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Audino, can be Shiny

Larvitar, can be Shiny

Axew, can be Shiny

Jangmo-o, will be Shiny-capable as of Pokémon GO Fest 2024

