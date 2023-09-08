Posted in: Games, Rogue Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cookie Cutter, Subcult Joint

Ultra Violent Metroidvania Cookie Cutter Reveals Gameplay Trailer

A brand new twisted trailer arrived this week for Cookie Cutter as part of Fear Fest 2023, as it shows off more of the animated action.

Developer Subcult Joint and publisher Rogue Games revealed a brand new trailer this week for their upcoming game Cookie Cutter. If you haven't seen this yet, then prepare to be shocked as the team has gone above and beyond with the animation for the 2D title, as you play a wronged android on a quest for vengeance, all to find your creator, who also happens to be your lover. Will you be able to exact revenge in the harshest ways possible with your trusty chainsaw? Enjoy the over three minutes worth of footage from the game below, as the game looks like it will be released sometime in 2024.

"The Void. The Matter. The Megastructure. A dystopian world with an egomaniac leader determined to unveil the secrets of the universe. INFONET promised a utopia built on the backs of tireless androids called Denzels. It was a lie. Two hundred years later, the planet is decaying, and the mysterious Red Seed has been stolen. Raz, a renegade mechanic, searches a hidden lab and discovers the Denzel Cherry, butchered and left for dead, clinging to life by sheer will alone. Her creator—and the love of her life, Doctor Shinji Fallon—has been taken by a demented sicko, and Cherry intends to make him—and anybody or anything who gets in her way—pay."

"Cookie Cutter is unabashedly irreverent, violent, and risqué. Become Cherry, a badass android on a rage-filled and love-driven quest. To save her beloved creator she'll explore and fight her way through a unique illustrated sci-fi dystopian world as she chainsaw-murders anybody who stands in her way. Fueled by love and powered by rage, join Cherry on a blood-soaked quest for revenge as she explores the massive Megastructure and eviscerates the armies of INFONET in an unforgettable over-the-top 2D platformer that breaks tropes and bones."

