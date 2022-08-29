Uncle Chop's Rocket Shop Slated For 2023 Release

Kasedo Games and Beard Envy have revealed their latest game, Uncle Chop's Rocket Shop, which will be coming out sometime in 2023. This is a bit of an oddball title that we kinda find charming, as the team behind it has mixed in the thrill of running a spaceship-repair simulator with ultra-tactile mechanics, along with some kind of a roguelite system. All of which will put you in the busy life of fixing spaceships on an asteroid-bound service station. You can check out a little bit more in the trailer below as we now wait for a release date to come.

On an asteroid-bound service station in an unfrequented space lane, Wilbur carves out a paltry living as a mechanic, repairing as many ships as he can to afford the ever-rising rent payments to his tyrannical boss, Uncle Chop. Where most of his customers find meaning in pastimes like worshipping deranged space gods, dropping random crap in a giant black hole, endlessly digging for The Ultimate Treasure or mentally enslaving donut shop workers, Wilbur lives a more humble life, fixing the galaxy's ills one broken module at a time.

Using a range of tools, diagnostic devices, parts and workshop appliances, you'll be correcting faults in the modules of procedurally generated spaceships. From simple refuel jobs to total overhauls, get ready to frantically fumble, slice, loosen, tighten, grab and drop as you try to complete as many jobs as you can within each daily time limit. With multiple distinctive ship brands, and a huge range of unique modules, your hands are gonna get real dirty real fast, in some real unusual places.Flaunt your basic literacy by consulting branded manufacturer manuals for guidance on diagnosing and correcting faults in spaceship modules, as well as operating workshop appliances. And if basic literacy isn't your bag, then at least you've got pretty diagrams to gawp at! All your IKEA furniture-assembly training has led to this moment.

Using whatever hard-earned pennies Uncle Chop doesn't take from you, you can kit out your workshop to enable you to fix bigger and more lucrative ships, improve your economy by inviting third-party businesses to operate on your premises, and repair a plethora of mystery constructs, the functions of which have yet to be discovered. Interact with a diverse range of oddballs as you engage with both anthology-style storytelling and a multiple-ending, overarching narrative. The lore is (*consults notes*) 'deep and rich and good', with different factions you can choose to ingratiate yourself with – each with their own inane agendas. Narrative and random events, hidden puzzles and upgrades, secret lore – we got all that goodness that ensures each day and gameplay run will feel substantially different from the last. Meeting those escalating rent payments ain't gonna be easy, but chin up, champ – station upgrades purchasable with a secondary currency will persist across gameplay runs, making life a little more tolerable every time around. You'll also get faster and smarter the more you do the thing, so keep doing the thing!