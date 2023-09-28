Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Camlann Games, Pastaspace Interactive, Underspace

Underspace Releases New Sci-Fi Sandbox Reveal Trailer

Check out the first official trailer for the open-world sandbox space flight sim Underspace, as the game is aiming for release in Q2 2024.

Indie game developer Pastaspace Interactive and publisher Camlann Games revealed the latest trailer for Underspace today. The devs are billing the game as the spiritual successor to Freelancer, as you're getting a sci-fi Lovecraftian game in which they have taken space fighter mechanics and meshed them with an open-world sandbox with RPG elements sprinkled within. The game is aiming for release sometime next Spring, but for now, enjoy the trailer below.

"Face thunderous monsters, join up with devious pirates, loot ancient star cities, and make your mark on a galaxy of storms and secrets in this open-world Lovecraftian space fighter RPG! Explore a vast, handmade universe full of quests, bosses, and loot. Includes online multiplayer and mod support. Inspired by classic space games, Underspace is an open-world space arcade dogfighting game, where every star system is crafted by hand, and every star system has something to see or do. Jump into the bizarre galaxy of Croft, step into the role you want, and thrive alone or online with friends. But beware! The storms rule the stars."

Play Your Way: Choose from a wide variety of roles to tell your own story. From mercenary to miner, courier to pirate, scrapper to starchaser, and everything in between, Underspace gives you the freedom to carve your own destiny.

Choose from a wide variety of roles to tell your own story. From mercenary to miner, courier to pirate, scrapper to starchaser, and everything in between, Underspace gives you the freedom to carve your own destiny. Kill The Storm: Traverse 70 handcrafted star systems, any of which could fall victim to foul weather. What shadowy dangers lurk beyond the electric clouds?

Traverse 70 handcrafted star systems, any of which could fall victim to foul weather. What shadowy dangers lurk beyond the electric clouds? There Be Monsters: Face off against world-eating serpents, possessed battleships, and living minefields. Over 20 unique bosses stand in your way to untold riches and glory.

Face off against world-eating serpents, possessed battleships, and living minefields. Over 20 unique bosses stand in your way to untold riches and glory. Your Ship, Your Choice: Fly, paint, and customize over 60 different ships. Outfit yourself with over 150 pieces of equipment. Choose your race, build your character, and try not to get eaten by a ghost train.

Fly, paint, and customize over 60 different ships. Outfit yourself with over 150 pieces of equipment. Choose your race, build your character, and try not to get eaten by a ghost train. Every Star A Story: Befriend or befuddle over 40 different factions, all with their own alliances, goals, cultures, and preferences. Pursue random assignments or discover hidden stories and questionable motives in over 30 unique sidequests.

