Undisputed Releases New Gameplay Trailer Ahead of Launch

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for the new boxing game Undisputed, as the team prepars to release the game this October

Developer Steel City Interactive and publisher Deep Silver dropped a new gameplay trailer for Undisputed this week as they prepare to release the game next month. The game explores a number of the features you'll encounter with a guided tour from the developers as you learn about the basics of boxing, the road to becoming a champ, prize fights, making your own boxer, and more. Enjoy the footage as the main game will be released on October 11, with the WBC Deluxe Edition arriving three days earlier on October 8.

Undisputed

Boxing isn't just about throwing punches. The ring is a strategic battlefield where fighters can choose an angle of attack, set up traps, and outsmart opponents through clever tactics. That's why we've added several layers of fight mechanics to Undisputed, giving more control than ever to master the Sweet Science. We've licensed and collaborated with real-life boxers, governing bodies, and brands to bring unprecedented authenticity to Undisputed.

Play through the epic journey from amateur boxing tournaments all the way to becoming an Undisputed Champion in the true-to-life Career Mode.

Create your own fighter with Character Creator, customizing everything from the build to tattoos to shorts and gloves.

Revolutionary footwork mechanics, including a Loose Movement toggle to help you get around the ring with ease, and Flat-Footed Movement when your stamina drops.

More than 60 individual punches. Punch from multiple angles and directions. Feint to set up a trap and counter.

All the tools needed to be a defensive wizard. Slip punches, weave, dodge, and block.

Physics-driven interactions, so punches can sometimes go around or even through the guard.

Up close and personal inside fighting like never before.

Manage stamina over the course of a fight with the Adrenaline system.

50 Attributes & Traits to differentiate the styles and capabilities of fighters.

Multiple AI styles and difficulty settings for everyone from amateurs to pound-for-pound masters.

