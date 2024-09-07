Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Duality Games, Unholy

Unholy Arrives On Both Xbox & PlayStation Next Week

After having been out for over a year on Steam, Unholy will finally be released on Xbox and PlayStation consoles next week

New trailer reveals the console version's gameplay, showing a blend of stealth and brutal combat.

Players explore two parallel worlds, solving puzzles and facing challenges in both realms.

Use emotional weaponry and deceptive masks to navigate and survive in Unholy’s chilling atmosphere.

Indie game developer and publisher Duality Games has confirmed the release date for Unholy on consoles, as the game will be unleashed next week. The game was originally released on PC via Steam last June and has been getting some praise and criticism since coming out. But the team promised the game would come to consoles one day, and now they're fulfilling that promise by publishing it for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles on Friday, September 13. Yes, they decided to publish it on Friday the 13th. Along with the news comes a brand new trailer to show off what the console version of the game will look like, which you can check out above.

Unholy

Unholy invites players to explore two parallel worlds: the grim, brutalist reality of a post-Soviet Eastern European town and the dark, grotesque world of Unholy, ruled by a merciless caste of priests. Players must navigate between these two realms to find clues, solving mind-bending puzzles and deciding whether to infiltrate the nightmarish reality with stealth, or to engage in full on brutal combat against the twisted denizens that rule the two worlds.

Emotional Weaponry: Harness emotions—anger, fear, sadness, and desire—to manipulate your environment, solve puzzles, and confront enemies in inventive ways.

Masks of Deception: In a world where everyone hides behind a mask, craft and wear different masks to gain new skills, impersonate enemies, and survive the horrors of Unholy.

Explore Two Distinct Worlds: Traverse between a cold, brutalist reality and the disturbing, twisted society of Unholy, each filled with unique challenges and mysteries.

Innovative Gameplay Mechanics: Blend exploration, puzzle-solving, stealth, and combat in a seamless and terrifying experience.

Unsettling Visuals and Narrative: Dive into a disturbing story brought to life by the art of Tomasz Strzałkowski, delivering a uniquely chilling atmosphere that keeps you on edge.

