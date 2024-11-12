Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Critical Role: Heroes Of Exandria, UniVersus, UVS Games

UniVersus To Release New Critical Role Set Next Year

UniVersus has a new Critical Role-themed set on the way of their popular collectible card game, as Heroes Of Exandria arrives this March

UVS Games has announced that UniVersus and Critical Role have partnered up, as they will release the Heroes of Exandria card game for their 10th Anniversary. The set will consist of two Starter Decks and a booster set, all of them containing references, characters, and other nods to all three campaigns and more from the world of Exandria. We have more details on what will be included in everything, but you're going to be waiting a while for it to arrive as the set will launch online and in hobby shops on March 7, 2025.

UniVersus – Critical Role: Heroes Of Exandria

This epic new addition to UniVersus brings a wealth of adventures, challenges, and fan-favorite characters straight from the world of Critical Role. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or a new player ready to delve into the wonders of Exandria, this release is packed with excitement.

Booster Set: The Heroes of Exandria Booster Set is your gateway to an unforgettable journey. Featuring over 200 cards, this set is brimming with powerful abilities, awe-inspiring characters, and thrilling strategy. Fans can collect, trade, and build their ultimate decks, exploring new synergies and mechanics inspired by the magic of Mighty Nein and Vox Machina. The set also features 20 iconic heroes that fans have been begging to see—some of the most beloved and highly-requested characters ever!

Two Starter Decks: Are you not ready to build your own deck yet? No problem! The release also includes two pre-constructed Starter Decks, perfect for players who want to jump into the action right out of the box. Each deck showcases a different pair of characters, their unique abilities, and synergistic cards that reflect their personalities and gameplay styles. Whether you're leading with Percival de Rolo's precision or Beauregard Lionett's swift strikes, these decks are designed for easy pick-up-and-play action with learn-to-play references.

