UNO Elite Championship Announced For Super Bowl Weekend

The UNO Elite Championship has been announced, taking place during Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas with a $10k prize pool on the line

Article Summary UNO Elite Championship debuts during Super Bowl weekend with a $10,000 grand prize at stake in Las Vegas.

Local UNO Elite Playoff events held nationwide from December 10, 2025, through January 11, 2026.

Four finalists and a hobby shop owner will be randomly selected to compete in the championship event.

Winners enjoy a Vegas trip, Allegiant Stadium tour, and a final UNO Elite showdown hosted by Joe Thomas.

Mattel announced this week that they're holding their own competition for UNO Elite, as the UNO Elite Championship will take place this February. Running now until January 11, 2026, participating hobby shops will be holding localized UNO Elite Playoff competitions, allowing players to vie for a position in the Championship event that will take place on February 8, 2026, in Las Vegas. Four players, plus one participating hobby shop owner, will be selected to head to the event, which includes an Allegiant Stadium tour, Vegas entertainment, some planned events, and one final table of five battling for $10K and the first-ever UNO Elite Champion title. All of which will be hosted by Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas. We have the finer details below as the details can be found on the game's website.

UNO Elite Championship

Participating hobby shops across the country will host official UNO Elite Playoff events, inviting players of all skill levels to join the action. Everyone who participates in a playoff will receive an automatic entry into the UNO Elite Championship Sweepstakes. On January 12, 2026, four finalists will be randomly drawn to compete in the UNO Elite Championship Game in Las Vegas on February 8, 2026, during football's biggest weekend. One participating hobby shop owner will also be randomly selected to join the sweepstakes winners in Las Vegas and have a seat at the UNO Elite Championship table.

Finalists, along with the hobby shop owner, will receive round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations, ground transportation, show tickets, and exclusive access to compete for $10,000 and the title of the first-ever UNO Elite Champion. Championship Sunday starts with a welcome reception and tour hosted at Allegiant Stadium, giving finalists a warm-up experience and first jolt of game-day electricity before they gear up for the final game at a surprise location.

Sign-up at participating hobby shops or directly at UNOEliteChampionship.com, Dec. 10, 2025 – Jan. 11, 2026. Local Playoff Games: Dec. 10, 2025 – Jan. 11, 2026

All participants who play in the UNO Elite Playoffs automatically receive an entry into the UNO Elite Championship Sweepstakes

On January 12, 2026, four players + one Hobby Shop owner will be selected at random to compete in the championship in Las Vegas.

UNO Elite Championship: February 8, 2026

