Free Fire MAX Has Started Pre-Registration On Google Play

Garena has officially opened up pre-registration for their next mobile game Free Fire MAX, which they are currently signing people up on Google Play. This particular version of the game is a standalone mobile app that will offer users the same gameplay from the original, but now you'll be playing with a series of enhanced specifications. We have more details about it and how it will play, along with the announcement trailer for you to enjoy. We're still waiting to hear about an official release date, which we're hoping will be before year's end and will be global.

Free Fire MAX will offer users around the world an optimised Free Fire experience with enhanced graphics and features, and an in-app customisable map feature. Free Fire MAX players will be able to enjoy the same Free Fire content and gameplay, with enhanced graphics and features, this includes more realistic maps, more immersive gameplay, and Free Fire MAX-exclusive features.

50 players parachute onto a deserted island but only one will leave. Over ten minutes, players will compete for weapons and supplies and take down any survivors that stand in their way. Hide, scavenge, fight and survive – with reworked and upgraded graphics, players will be richly immersed in the Battle Royale world from start to finish. With HD graphics, enhanced special effects and smoother gameplay, Free Fire MAX provides a realistic and immersive survival experience for all Battle Royale fans. Create squads of up to 4 players and establish communication with your squad right from the start. Lead your friends to victory and be the last team standing victorious at the apex!

With Firelink, you can login your existing Free Fire account to play the game without any hassle. Your progress and items are maintained across both applications in real-time. You can play all game modes with both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX players together, no matter which application they use.