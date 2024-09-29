Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: galar, Max Out, pokemon

How Hard Is It To Catch the Shiny Galarian Birds in Pokémon GO?

Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will soon be available to encounter in their Shiny forms through Daily Incense in Pokémon GO.

Event dates: Oct 4-11, 2024. Shiny Zamazenta also debuts in Tier Five Raids.

Shiny Galarian Birds won’t flee; stock up on Ultra Balls for multiple capture attempts.

Wild spawns and event bonuses include Shiny-capable Pokémon, PokéStop Showcases, and Collection Challenges.

The new Galarian Expedition event brings four new Shinies to Pokémon GO… but will three of them be impossible to catch?

Here's what's happening for the Galarian Expedition event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Friday, October 4, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, October 11, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Friday, October 4, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, October 11, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time Shiny release: This is a very Shiny-centric event. Outside of GO Fest, it's the most Shinies we've seen released in a single event in a long time. Zamazenta's Shiny form will be unlocked in Tier Five Raids, and all three Galarian Birds (that's Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres) will be available in their Shiny forms. They can still only be encountered through Daily Adventure Incense.

LeekDuck has confirmation from Niantic that the Galarian Birds, known for their extremely high flee rate, will not flee when Shiny. However, they aren't guaranteed on the first ball, so be sure to have a large supply of Ultra Balls. Wild Spawns: Nidoran ♂, Nidoran ♀, Abra, Magnemite, Wailmer, Spheal, Aron, Beldum, Shinx, Foongus, Dedenne, and Wooloo. Rare spawns include Chansey, Absol, and Emolga. All of these can be Shiny.

Nidoran ♂, Nidoran ♀, Abra, Magnemite, Wailmer, Spheal, Aron, Beldum, Shinx, Foongus, Dedenne, and Wooloo. Rare spawns include Chansey, Absol, and Emolga. All of these can be Shiny. Event bonuses: PokéStop Showcases featuring event-themed Pokémon Collection Challenges will award XP, Stardust, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon

Raids: Shiny Zamazenta debuts in Tier Five Raids. Nothing is listed for Tiers One and Three, so we'll have to wait to see what's coming in those.

Shiny Zamazenta debuts in Tier Five Raids. Nothing is listed for Tiers One and Three, so we'll have to wait to see what's coming in those. Field Research: Completing tasks will award encounters with event-themed Pokémon as well as XP and Stardust.

Completing tasks will award encounters with event-themed Pokémon as well as XP and Stardust. Masterwork Research: A new $7.99 Masterwork Research will be available in the shop. It can be completed at your own pace and will not expire. It will reward a Master Ball along with: 18,000 XP 10,000 Stardust Encounters with Galarian Farfetch'd and Galarian Mr. Mime More

A new $7.99 Masterwork Research will be available in the shop. It can be completed at your own pace and will not expire. It will reward a Master Ball along with: Daily Adventure Incense : Niantic comments not only on the Shiny release of the Galarian Birds but announces as-of-yet undisclosed changes coming to the feature: "For the first time in Pokémon GO, you'll be able to encounter Shiny Galarian Articuno, Shiny Galarian Zapdos, and Shiny Galarian Moltres—if you're very lucky! Also, starting with this event and continuing permanently afterward, there will be an update to the Pokémon that can appear while using your Daily Adventure Incense. Happy exploring, Trainers!"

