Hello Kitty Island Adventure Launches Paper Parade Event

Hello Kitty Island Adventure dropped a new update this week, as players can now take part in the new Paper Parade Celebration

Article Summary Hello Kitty Island Adventure launches the Paper Parade Celebration event, live now through July 3

Team up with Tuxedosam to host a parade promoting individuality and collect Paper Crafts from friends

Unlock exclusive paper and origami-themed items, vibrant outfits, and limited-time rewards

Celebrate upcoming birthdays for My Sweet Piano and Keroppi with special in-game festivities

Sunblink launched a new update for Hello Kitty Island Adventure this week, as players can take part in an all-new event called the Paper Parade Celebration. Starting today nd running all the way until July 3, players can now work with Tuxedosam to put on a "prideful parade" designed to "celebrate everyone's individuality." Honestly, this is as close to them calling it a Pride update without it actually being about LGBTQ+ individuals, and we're not really sure what to think of being a part of that celebration without being a part of it. We have more details below as the content is now live.

Paper Parade Celebration

When you visit Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll and all your friends around the island, they'll gift you unique Paper Crafts to fill out the fantastical Paper Parade Float. Collect them all, hear the personal story behind each Paper Craft, and see what makes each friend special! The more Paper Crafts you collect, the more limited-time rewards become available. Decorate your space with new paper- and origami-themed furniture, and don new outfits with vibrant color combinations.

Plus, don't miss celebrating My Sweet Piano and Keroppi's birthdays on July 6 and July 10. Whether it's caring for Friendship Island, taking over the Comedy Club, or baking special cakes, there are lots of ways to celebrate your friends! The adventure never ends, as developer Sunblink regularly updates Hello Kitty Island Adventure with new story scenarios, customization options and gameplay features. Stay tuned for big news this summer.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty invites you to join her and her friends at Big Adventures Park, where My Melody is opening a brand new gift shop. As soon as the plane arrives, it's clear more is happening at this tropical island getaway than first meets the eye. Adventure abounds as you find lost friends and explore the abandoned park. Join forces with Hello Kitty to restore the island and the desolate theme part to their former glory!

